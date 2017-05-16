Owen Wallace made eight solo tackles, two assisted tackles and returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown to help the Niagara Spears kick off the Ontario Provincial Football League varsity season with a 28-7 victory over the Kingston Grenadiers.

Travis Arp threw six- and three-yard touchdown passes to Dan Serraville and Chase Bowden rushed for a three-yard touchdown in Saturday’s game against the defending champion Grenadiers at Kiwanis Field in St. Catharines.

Hayden Riley kicked three extra points to round out the scoring for the Spears.

Josh Armstrong, with a rushing touchdown; and Connor Rafferty, extra point; accounted for the Kingston scoring.

Arp completed 18 of 32 attempts for 204 games and ended the game under centre for Niagara with a 106.8 quarterback rating.

Bowden, with 29 yards on two attempts; Matteo DiBellonia, 18 yards on three attempts; and Josh Ferguson, 14 yards on three attempts; were top rushers for the Spears, while Serravalle, 55 yards on eight catches; DiBellonia, 46 yards, three catches; Keaton Bruggeling, 34 yards, four catches; led Niagara in receiving.

Next action for the Spears is Saturday, May 27, in Windsor against the Essex Ravens.

Essex opened league play with a 39-14 road victory over the Burlington Stampeders.

There’s no place like the road for baseball

Home teams had the final at bat, but visitors had the last laugh when senior men’s division play in the Niagara District Baseball Association opened with two games on the weekend.

Regular-season action in the eight-team league got underway Friday night at Oakes Park in Niagara Falls, where the defending champion Expos dropped a 10-2 decision to the Welland Chiefs.

Two days later, on the same field, it was the St. Catharines Cobras defeating the Niagara Falls Junior Falcons 10-3.

On deck for last night were the Merritton Alliance hosting the Junior Falcons at George Taylor Field, formerly Community Park, in St. Catharines.

Wednesday’s schedule has the Rose City Thorns as the visiting team in a battle for Welland baseball bragging rights in a 7:30 p.m. first pitch versus the Chiefs.

At 8 p.m. it’s the Fort Erie Cannons hosting the Thorold Fantoms.

Memorial Cup hosts have a regional Angle, too

The Niagara, er, Erie Otters aren’t the only Memorial Cup contender with a player from Niagara on their roster.

Contrary to a report published Monday in which the Otters were singled out for having the strongest connection to the region, the host Windsor Spitfires also have a hometown hopeful.

Though he has yet to see any action for Windsor in post-season play, centre Tyler Angle, 16, of Thorold scored two goals and added two assists in 41 games in the regular season. This is Angle’s first season in the Ontario Hockey League.

Christian Girhiny, Thorold; Connor Edwardson and Joe Murdaca, both Niagara Falls, are on the Erie roster and Wes Wolfe, also Niagara Falls, is an assistant coach.

- Bernd Franke, Postmedia News