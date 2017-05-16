Casino police report coming to council

A staff report is expected to go before Niagara Falls city council in June looking into Niagara Regional Police’s casino patrol unit.



“Hopefully we can come to some reasonable conclusions with respect to what they do, how necessary is it and what should be the cost to the City of Niagara Falls,” said Coun. Wayne Thomson, whose motion to have a consultant study the unit was unanimously approved by his colleagues in February 2015.



During a meeting last month, Thomson briefed Regional Chairman Alan Caslin of the issue when Caslin updated city councillors about regional council activities.



Ontario Lottery and Gaming used to pay $4.3 million for policing costs around Niagara Falls’ two casinos under its previous agreement with the city.



It was in addition to the annual flat fee of $3 million Niagara Falls received for hosting Fallsview Casino and Casino Niagara.



But under the current agreement with OLG, which is based on slot and table-game revenue and sees the city receive more than $20 million per year, Niagara Falls is now responsible for paying policing costs in the tourism area.



“In the casino, they have the (Ontario Provincial Police), they have their own security people and we have 26 kilometres set aside for this casino unit,” said Thomson.



“We have 33 (NRP) officers. They’re doing domestic disputes, they’re doing traffic — what are they doing with respect to the casino? We don’t have any murders. We don’t have any major issues and yet there are 33 people.”



He said when the cost was covered by OLG, “we didn’t care — that’s fine, more police, the better.”



Thomson said he doesn’t have anything against the police, he just wants to make sure the expense to the city is fair and equitable.



He questioned why the city should be “double dipping” with Niagara Region, which is responsible for funding the NRP.

“It just blows me away.”



Caslin, who is on the police services board, said he wants to make sure that “we get no more services than necessary, no less services than are required to keep it secured.”



“I want to take that back to the board to make sure that we get the right number for you.”



The unit was established in 1996 after Casino Niagara opened to keep up with growth in the area.



It covers 26 square kilometres.



In a previous interview with the Niagara Falls Review, NRP Chief Jeff McGuire said the unit is staffed with people on foot, bicycles, in cruisers and wearing plain clothes to allow for targetted policing.



In addition to dealing with crime in the area, he said there are proactive policing programs to deter crimes by encouraging officers to develop a rapport with merchants in the area and to develop a knowledge of people who frequent the casino district.



The unit works with the OPP assigned to the casino, casino security and various city departments.



Also in a previous interview with The Review, Cliff Priest, president of the Niagara Region Police Association, said since the casinos opened, there has been an “increase in cause for service” in the surrounding area.



He said it’s important to have a dedicated unit to provide policing in the tourism district or else it would fall on the shoulders of the local district. If that were to happen, said Priest, it would take away their ability to adequately police the rest of the city.



Priest said he believes the unit provides “very good value for what is charged.”



Chief Administrative Officer Ken Todd said a staff report about the issue is expected to go before city council at its June 13 meeting.

