Welland Canal shut down on weekend

A hydraulic fluid leak this past weekend shut down the Welland Canal for nearly a day and backed ship traffic up from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario.



“There was a release of hydraulic fluid in Lock 5 around 4 p.m. on Saturday,” said St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. spokesman Andrew Bogora.



“The leak did not spread very far … there was some egress from Lock 5 into Lock 4,” he said, adding the fluid’s movement between the two locks was due to the way they are arranged.



He said it’s possible a very small amount of the thin fluid made it beyond Lock 4, and if it had, people looking at the canal would have noticed a slight sheen on the water.



“The leak was generally contained to Lock 5 though.”



Locks 4 and 5 are part of the flight locks in Thorold, and includes Lock 6. All three are twinned.



Bogora said the spill took place in Lock 5 east, and was unrelated to onging work on the west flight locks.



The west flight locks are currently being upgraded to a hands-free mooring system, which sees a unit extend from a lock wall to a vertical position and attach double-pads to a smooth area on a ship hull’s surface. Once attached, vacuum suction is used to create a grip to keep a vessel secure, and the unit adjusts to rising or falling water levels in a lock by gliding up or down on track rails recessed within the lock’s concrete wall.



“Navigation in that specific area was closed until 1 p.m. Sunday and that backed up the canal.”



Two-way canal traffic resumed at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, and Bogora said the canal was back to normal on Monday.



Bogora said because of the way the canal is set up, seaway staff were quickly able to respond to the spill. Its operations centre is on Glendale Avenue, just minutes away from the flight locks.



He said when the spill was discovered, seaway staff would have immediately called Ontario’s Ministry of Environment’s Spill Action Centre.



“They (the spill centre) would have assessed the nature of what was reported and made a decision whether to send someone out,” said Bogora, adding he wasn’t aware whether the ministry sent anyone.



As for the spill, he said a hydraulic fitting was the cause and it was fixed while seaway crews cleaned up the spill.



There are different parts of the lock that are controlled hydraulically, including the hands-free mooring system and lock gates, but Bogora did not know where the fitting that failed was located.

