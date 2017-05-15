Mothers shared their special day with their favourite scullers, sweepers and coxswain Sunday in St. Catharines.

And no one did more sharing at the annual Mother’s Day Regatta than the women whose daughters and sons row for E.L. Crossley Secondary School.

Crews from the Pelham high school lived up to their Cyclone nickname and breezed past the competition to win 15 gold medals.

The traditional start to the short high school rowing season in Ontario is unique in that mothers, not regatta officials, award gold medals on the dock in front of the grandstand.

Silver and bronze medals are presented to top also-rans at Henley Island.

Crossley, with a regatta-high 35 entries, also earned three silver medals, as well as three bronze.

Toronto’s Branksome Hall finished a distant second in medals winning 12 overall – three gold, three silver, six bronze – while St. Catharines’ Ridley College won two gold medals along with six silvers and three bronzes.

Havergal, Toronto; Saint Michael, Niagara Falls; and Upper Canada College, Toronto; each went home with two gold medals.

A.N. Myer, Niagara Falls; Blessed Trinity, Grimsby; Eden, St. Catharines; Governor Simcoe, St. Catharines; Grimsby, John F. Ross, Guelph; Lorne Park, Mississauga; St. Marys, Hamilton; recorded one first-place finish at a high school competition held on the Henley Course at Martindale Pond.

Nearly 400 athletes from 45 schools in Ontario and Mercyhurst Prep High School in Erie, Pa., took part in a regatta that gives coaches a first glimpse of where their crews rank among the best high school programs in the area.

“Some challenging wind early afternoon, but once again amazing volunteers kept everyone on court,” St. Catharines Rowing Club head coach Mark Welsh said.

Head umpire Louise Hastings and regatta chairman Al Shynal were singled out for praise.

“Incredible volunteers kept a very busy regatta moving along nicely.”

Following are results of the finals, including the top three and the finishes of crews from the region:

Junior men’s four with coxswain: 1. Upper Canada, 8:16.433l 2. Blessed Trinity, 8:43.612; 3. Grimsby, 8:49.476; 5. Saint Francis, 9:17.959; 6. Beamsville, 9:18.816.

Senior men’s 72-kg eight: 1. E.L. Crossley, 2. Denis Morris, 3. Sir Winston Churchill, no times given.

Senior men’s double: 1. Lorne Park, 8:07.3; 2. Blessed Trinity, 8:12.3. 3. Saint Francis, 8:27.6.

Junior women’s four with coxswain: 1. E.L. Crossley, 9:11.994l; 2. Branksome Hall, 9:28.232; 3. Branksome Hall, 9:34.958.

Junior men’s quad: 1. Upper Canada, 7:49.459; 2. Ridley College, 8:03.368; 3. E.L. Crossley, 8:24.017; 4. Welland Centennial, 8:56.442; 5. E.L. Crossley, 9:06.941; 6. Blessed Trinity, 9:27.543.

Senior women’s 63-kg single: 1. E.L. Crossley, 9:28.144; 2. Welland Centennial, 9:46.463; 3. Trinity College School, 10:07.982; 4. Saint Michael, 10:21.095; 5. Eden, 10:31.018; 6. Sir Winston Churchill, 10:34.485.

Junior men’s 72-four with coxswain: 1. E.L. Crossley, 7:41,364; 2. Grimsby, 7:46.395; 3. Eden, 8:27.480; 4. Governor Simcoe, 8:29.010; 5. Blessed Trinity, 8:46.331; 6. Ridley College, 8:53.796; 7. Denis Morris, 9:30.857.

Senior women’s 63-kg eight: 1. E.L. Crossley, 7:53.457; 2. Branksome Hall, 8:11.899; 3. Hagerval, 8:14.261; 4. Sir Winston Churchill, 8:20.261; 5. Denis Morris, 8:55.588.

Junior women’s double: 1. Ridley College, 8:59.415; 2. Grimsby, 9:00.328; 3. Notre Dame College School; 9:14.747; 4. E.L. Crossley, 9:20.034.; 5. Grimsby, 9:57.426.

Senior men’s 66-kg four with coxswain: 1. St. Marys, 2. Saint Francis; 3. Mercyhurst Prep; 4. E.L. Crossley, no times given.

Senior women’s quad: 1. Saint Michael, 7:53.323; 2. Ridley College, 8:01.585; 3. Westdale, 8:16.473; 6. Eden, 9:18.532.

Junior men’s single: 1. A.N. Myer, 8:22.910; 2. John F. Ross, 8:37.7; 3. Port Credit, 8:43.279; 5. Saint Paul, 8:57.140.

Junior men’s 66-kg four with coxswain: 1. Ridley College, 7:50.694; 2. E.L. Crossley, 7:51.206; 3. Upper Canada, 7:53.722; 4. Governor Simcoe, 8:04.193; 6. E.L. Crossley, 8:33.020.

Junior women’ss 63-kg eight: 1. Branksome Hall, 7:45.219; 2. E.L. Crossley, 8:04.290; 3. Sir Winston Churchill, 8:17.007; 6. Saint Francis, 9:00.282.

Senior men’s 72-kg double: 1. E.L. Crossley, 7:39.396; 2. Ridley College, 7:41.774; 3. Eden, 7:47.876; 4. Notre Dame College School, 7:48.066; 6. Saint Paul, 8:39.928.

Senior men’s four with coxswain: 1. Governor Simcoe, 7:18.628; 2. Upper Canada, 7:32.697; 3. Ridley College, 7:43.971; 4. Sir Winston Churchill, 7:49.601; 5. Beamsville, 8:03.457.

Junior women’s single: 1. St. Marys, 9:11.793; 2. Welland Centennial, 9:28.721; 3. E.L. Crossley, 9:34.313; 4. Lakeshore Catholic, 9:40.731; 5. Grimsby. 9:47.217.

Senior men’s single: 1. Eden, 7:59.266; 2. Ridley College, 8:08.557; 3. Westdale, 8:24.839; 5. Governor Simcoe, 8:37.498.

Senior women’s four with coxswain: 1. Branksome Hall, 8:11.225; 2. Havergal, 8:15.633; 3. Branksome Hall, 8:27.869; 4. Holy Cross, 8:33.476.

Junior men’s eight: 1. Grimsby, 6:54.629; 2. Denis Morris, 7:21.931; 3. Upper Canada, 7:31.429; 4. Sir Winston Churchill, 7:38.033; 5. Eden, 7:51.521.

Senior women’s 63-kg double: 1. E.L. Crossley, 8:22.680; 2. Ridley College, 8:28.445; 3. Eden, 8:43.933; 6. Eden, 9:15.742.

Senior women’s 63-kg four with coxswain: 1. E.L. Crossley, 8:06.092; 2. Denis Morris, 8:16.470; 3. Branksome Hall, 8:31.143; 4. Governor Simcoe, 8:34.770.

Senior men’s quad: 1. E.L. Crossley, 6:48.076; 2. Brockville, 6:57.377; 3. Ridley College, 6:58.756; 5. Notre Dame College School, 7:03.319.

Senior women’s single: 1. Blessed Trinity, 9:28.199; 2. Westdale, 9:36.268; 3. Port Credit, 9:40.185; 4. A.N. Credit, 9:43.651; 5. Saint Michael, 9:50.259.

Senior men’s 72-kg four with coxswain: 1. E.L. Crossley, 7:26.911; 2. Sir Winston Churchill, 7:36.383; 3. Sir Frederick Banting, 7:53.817.

Junior women’s eight: 1. Havergal, 7:52.726; 2. E.L. Crossley, 8:01.812; 3. Branksome Hall, 8:03.261; 4. Governor Simcoe, 8:06.059; 5. Saint Francis, 8:45.473.

Junior men’s double: 1. E.L. Crossley, 7:54.593; 2. Port Credit, 8:08.911; 3. Saint Francis, 8:15.256; 6. Ridley College, 8:30.149.

Junior women’s 59-kg four with coxswain: 1. Branksome Hall, 8:27.595; St. Marys, 8:38.076; 3. E.L. Crossley, 8:42.010; 4. Lakeshore Catholic, 8:55.464; 5. Jean Vanier, 9:04.624.

Junior women’s quad: 1. E.L. Crossley, 8:08.513; 2. Grimsby, 8:12.033; 3. Lorne Park, 8:13.846; 4. Notre Dame College School, 8:25.070; 5. Ridley College, 8:34.998; 6. A.N. Myer, 8:57.986.

Senior men’s 72-kg single: 1. John F. Ross, 7:45.244; 2. Ridley College, 7:54.747; 3. Eden, 8:16.122; 4. Eden, 8:22.503; 6. Grimsby, 8:29.008.

Senior women’s 59-kg four with coxswain: 1. E.L. Crossley, 8:00.149; 2. Havergal, 8:25.868; 3. Branksome Hall, 8:29.280; 5. Denis Morris, 9:04.872.

Junior men’s 72-kg eight: 1. E.L. Crossley, 6:49.424; 2. Upper Canada, 7:02.819; 3. Eden, 7:11.603; 4. Ridley College, 7:13.055; 5. E.L. Crossley, 7:49.122.

Senior women’s double: 1. Saint Michael, 7:59.568; 2. Grimsby, 8:00.093; 3. Branksome Hall, 8:24.506; 4. Welland Centennial, 8:27.345; 5. Grimsby, 8:55.883.

Junior women’s 63-kg four with coxswain: 1. E.L. Crossley, 8:41.205; St. Marys, 8:58.069; 3. Westdale, 9:04.711; 5. Eden, 9:41.538.

Senior women’s eight: 1. Havergal, 7:30.548; 2. Branksome Hall, 7:50.659; 3. Sir Winston Churchill, 7:54.249.

Senior men’s eight: 1. E.L. Crossley, 6:33.170; 2. Upper Canada, 6:35.230; 3. Ridley College, 6:37.8-4; 4. Governor Simcoe, 6:40.995.

On tap next weekend is the South Niagara High School Invitational on the Great Dain course in Welland.

While the regatta, which runs Saturday and Sunday, is a competition in its own right, it is also used by crews as an important warmup to the nationals.

This year’s Canadian Secondary Schools Rowing Association Championships, or Schoolboys, is scheduled to take place June 2-June 4 in St. Catharines.

bfranke@postmedia.com