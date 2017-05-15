Despite their 1-7 record the Welland Generals continue to show promise.

Brandon Porga is once again showing why he’s one of the best players in junior B lacrosse, leading the team in goals with 16 and points with 40, but a number of youngsters are giving the Generals brass hope for the future.

And that includes 17-year-old Sam LeClair.

The second year player is fourth in team-scoring this year with eight goals and nine assists in eight games.

“I’m showing a little bit more leadership now that this is my second season,” the Notre Dame College School student saind.

“I know ball movement, and off-ball work is my greatest strength. I’m an unselfish player.”

“Sam is a great kid, and a smart lacrosse player,” Welland head coach Jonathan Corkery said.

“He’s energetic. He doesn’t shy away from anything, he’s just a nice team guy to have.”

LeClair, who had two assists in Sunday’s 11-8 loss on the road to the St. Catharines Spartans, credits Porga and another former Welland player turned coach with his ever-improving game.

“Definitely Brandon (Porga) for sure, he’s a great captain, and also ex-Warlord Tyler Warren who coached me through midget,” LeClair said. “He’s a great role model and taught me a lot. He’s a great person to learn from.”

And while LeClair is doing his job off the ball and in the scoring department, Corkery has narrowed down one aspect of the game he knows his team needs to make to add to its win total.

“Our man-up defence has just absolutely killed us this season,” the second year Generals bench boss said.

Welland has allowed a league-high 14 shorthanded goals.

“Despite that, our players are adjusting well,” Corkery said. “They’re starting to pick up systems.”

“We’re in games this season, which is the good thing. A couple of bounces and I think our record would be different.”

As for LeClair, he mentioned one word when asked what the Generals need to do to improve their record over the final 12 games of the regular season: Teamwork.

“We have to start putting some wins together,” LeClair said. “We have to stick the game plan for the whole 60 minutes. Taking a couple shifts off really hurts us.”

Kealon Pilon scored five goals for the Spartans (4-4) in Sunday’s win over Welland. Connor Aquanno added two goals and two assists, while Jake Edmonds and Mike Sanzone both chipped in with one-goal, three-assist games.

Porga had two goals and four assists for Welland, while Talon Badawey had the hat trick and two assists.

The Generals followed up a 16-4 road loss to the Thunderhawks last Tuesday by dropping a 13-7 decision to Windsor at home on Saturday night. Badawey scored four times and added two assists, while Porga had two goals and three assists.

The Spartans lost 22-4 at Six Nations Friday night. Pilon was the lone player to score more than one point for St. Catharines, contributing with one goal and one assist.

The Niagara Thunderhawks (3-5) dropped two straight games, 15-7 to Hamilton on the road last Thursday night and a 16-6 decision to Guelph at home Sunday afternoon.

Saul Vanderzalm scored the hat-trick against Hamilton, and Dan Kritkausky had one goal and three assists for the Thunderhawks.

Rookie Devin Napolean led all Niagara scorers in Sunday’s loss with one goal and three assists.

THE WEEK AHEAD

IN JUNIOR B LACROSSE

Following are home games for the upcoming week involving Niagara’s three junior B lacrosse teams:

Tonight: Six Nations Rebels at Niagara Thunderhawks, 8 p.m., Meridian Credit Union Arena, Virgil.

Saturday: London Blue Devils at Welland Generals, 7 p.m., Welland Main Arena

Sunday: Six Nations Rebels at St. Catharines Spartans, 7 p.m., Merritton Arena