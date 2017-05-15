Have a say on refacing Facer St.

The community will have a say in developing plans to reface the Facer Street neighbourhood.

The City of St. Catharines is giving residents an opportunity to share their ideas about the future of the neighbourhood during a public drop-in meeting, walking tour and workshop on Saturday, May 27.

It’s part of a $10,000 city investment to gather public input towards the development of a conceptual design for the area.

The initiative, approved by city council in January, supports a request by a group of Facer Street area residents and business owners who share a common “vision of beautifying the district,” said Derek Kedzierski, owner of St. Joseph Bakery at 53 Facer St.

He called the city’s effort a “good starting point.”

“I think with everything you need to show how you’re going to gain traction and work towards a goal. We’re not people who are just going to throw an idea up in the air and hope someone runs with it. We’re doing something about it, too,” he said.

“The first step is the $10,000 and I’m sure there will be tremendous feedback.”

The project begins with a drop-in Sidewalk Salon from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to be set up in front of Kedzierski’s bakery.

“Our business is well established and we’re known in that area,” he said, referring to the 49-year-old bakery. “It only seems fit that we’re going to be the starting point on the 27th.”

From there, the city is holding a “walkshop” from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., starting at the Canadian Polish Society Hall at 43 Facer St., to give people an opportunity share ideas about the nieghbourhood while walking through the area. A media release issued Monday by the city advises participants to dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear.

The final event is a workshop from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Canadian Polish Society Hall, where ideas for the neighbourhood can be further discussed.

Kedzierski said he’s confident there will be a lot of people participating, with a lot of ideas for the neighbourhood.

“The area wants it,” he said, adding the thousands of people who attended last year’s Facer European Festival is proof that there’s interest in the community.

“People are wanting this to succeed and wanting the Facer Street area to be rejuvenated,” he said.

Information gathered during the event will be used to create a report to be considered by city council on future improvements for the area.

Kedzierski said the members of the group have a few ideas to share about improving the neighbourhood, too.

“We want the city to recognize it as a historic district to begin with, and give us those nice fancy signs that downtown has. We’ll build forward from there, and maybe have some cobblestone crosswalks.”

Building on the success of last year’s European Festival, Kedzierski said the group is planning additional events, such as a festival of lights in the winter to help draw more attention to the area.

“We’d love to have the city invest in an archway, similar to the one that the town of Grimsby put in their downtown. It will really help us stand out as a unique area inside of this beautiful city.”

Meanwhile, he said the group is working towards establishing a business improvement area in the neighbourhood.

“We just met with the downtown association in regards to all of that, and they’re giving us guidance as well. It’s all very similar. We’re all following the same path,” Kedzierski said.

In addition to the event, public input will be gathered through a survey to be posted on the city’s website from May 28 to June 4 at www.stcatharines.ca/Facer.

ABenner@postmedia.com

Twitter: @abenner1