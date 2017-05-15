Cat clinic operation changing paws

The number of stray cats entering Lincoln County Humane Society has dropped significantly in the past two years — a phenomenon that could be due in part to a low-cost spay and neuter clinic.

The humane society announced Monday it’s assuming operations of the clinic, located at its headquarters in St. Catharines, from the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on July 4.

Since 2012, the clinic has spayed or neutered 19,263 cats and dogs.

“It’s saving the lives of cats that are in our community,” said humane society executive director Kevin Strooband.

The Ontario SPCA operated the clinic in partnership with the humane society beginning in 2012, shortly after the local agency opened it.

Strooband said the humane society had challenges getting vets for the clinic and Ontario SPCA offered to assist with the venture. The commitment was originally for a year but was carried over.

The humane society always knew it would be assuming the responsibility again.

“We certainly expected that we would be,” Strooband said. “Now we’re here and we embrace it.”

The clinic was added onto the Fourth Avenue animal shelter after a $1.6-million fundraising campaign in effort to reduce Niagara’s overpopulation of cats.

The goal was to limit the number of strays which would eventually come into the shelter — along with their euthanasia rates.

Animals at the shelter receive spay and neutering surgeries. No pet is adopted out without being fixed.

The clinic also offers reduced rates for spay and neutering to pet owners in financial need.

Alison Cross, spokeswoman for Ontario SPCA’s provincial office, said the agency wanted to help get the St. Catharines spay-neuter clinic up and running because it had experience running two similar clinics in Barrie and Newmarket.

“The plan was it was only supposed to be temporary and now we’re at that phase where we can hand it off.”

Cross said the Ontario SPCA has supported other affiliates to get their clinics operating as well, as part of their overall plan to support animal welfare.

“We’ve seen such really great results, we believe direct results, from these spay neuter services,” she said.

Cross said the Ontario SPCA runs 13 shelters across the province which have seen a reduction of stray cat intakes since the SPCA opened their first spay neuter clinic in 2009.

An animal shelter in Barrie, next to the Ontario SPCA spay-neuter clinic, has seen a cat intake reduction of more than 50 per cent.

“We’ve seen some significant results,” she said. “It’s wonderful to see that there are spay-neuter clinics going out there and it’s making things more accessible to people.”

Cross said statistics are showing that the clinics are being used by pet owners who would never have done the procedures otherwise.

In St. Catharines, Strooband said Lincoln County Humane Society’s shelter took in 2,009 stray cats in 2013 and another 2,037 in 2014.

But in 2015, the number of cats dropped to 1,504.

Last year, the shelter took in 1,212 cats. That’s 40 per cent less than in 2013.

While there may be other unknown factors, Strooband said the clinic is definitely an element.

“It’s absolutely related,” he said.

Ninety-two per cent of cats taken to the local humane society shelter are saved.

The spay-neuter clinic will change hands on June 23. When the humane society re-opens it on July 4, it will charge less for spay and neutering in an effort to get even more people to bring in their pets.

“People sometimes have a hard time affording the $67, so we’re going down to $50 for the surgeries,” Strooband said. “I’m sure that will mean an influx of cats coming in, but that’s where it’s the right thing to do for cats in our community.”

Strooband said the humane society hopes to break even running the clinic.

By bringing the clinic under it’s roof, he said they’ll create efficiencies, such as not having a separate clinic manager.

The clinic also offers vaccinations for $25, microchips for $30 and other products and services.

Lincoln County Humane Society Animal Clinic

What: A fully CVO accredited veterinary clinic

Services: Spay-neuter for cats and dogs, puppies and kittens, plus vaccinations and microchips

Open to public: Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information: www.lchs.ca/clinic