Teens explore their futures in science

High school students got a sneak peek at what a future in science could hold for them.

Brock University again hosted Scientifically Yours, a maths and sciences conference aimed at getting grades 10 and 11 students more involved in science.

“The idea is to promote science learning,” said Chrystene Carpenter-Cleland, a Scientifically Yours committee member and conference co-ordinator.

“Numbers are going down as far as students going into sciences and we are just trying to encourage interest to continue in science education and science careers.”

The conference began in 1990 as an all-girls initiative but was opened up to boys three years ago.

“We noticed a trend of a lack of boys coming,” said Poling Bork, a committee member and conference co-chair. “We also expanded from Grade 11 and include 10 as well because with the Grade 12 being gone, they need to know what they want to take in science.”

Said Carpenter-Cleland, “In the faculty of medical science, there are more girls now than there are boys. Computers, math and physics has more boys, but it’s the chemistry and biology that really have a lot more girls.”

Sixty-nine students attended the conference Thursday and Friday. The majority of students were from area school but there were students from as far as the GTA.

“I would encourage students to do this,” said Sarah Jordan, of Stamford Collegiate. “I absolutely love it. I have met so many kids that are like me.”

Jordan joined the conference after a recommendation from a friend.

“It is more academically focused than I thought it would be, which is what I was hoping for,” said Jordan. “I wanted to learn about the academics offered at Brock and I wanted to learn more about what the university experience would be like, not just socially but academically as well. I’ve opened my mind up about Brock University.”

Many of the students had as many questions about university life itself as they did science.

“During the panel discussion there was a lot of questions about what it is like in university, ‘if you were our age what would you do differently?’” said Poling.

Science was the focus for Emily Bonisteel of E.L. Crossley Secondary School in Pelham.

“I love science. I saw the conference and I wanted to spend two days doing nothing but science,” she said. “I really see what I like doing and experiencing, like the next level and what it is really like to take science to the next step and enjoy really what you love.”

Jordan shared Bonisteel’s sentiments.

“I’m definitely going to look at other universities differently now and look at other things when I am looking at universities to go to,” said Jordan.

Students stayed in residence for the two days and were taught in Brock’s labs and classrooms.

“I’ve gotten to see labs that I wouldn’t have seen until I got to university, which is really awesome,” said Madison Kretz, of Governor Simcoe Secondary School in St. Catharines.

“I have wanted to be a nurse for a while and at first I was like, ‘Is this really what I want?’ But now, seeing that school isn’t some big stressful thing and it is something to enjoy, it’s definitely helpful.”

The two-day conference had a wide variety of project sessions including examining neural pathways of crickets, examining the health of a waterway by collecting macro invertebrates from a nearby stream and analyzing them, DNA fingerprints, health and human performance, and examining the transference of information via light, among others.

