Mother’s Day featured at Pelham Arts Festival

A few thousand people attended the 31st annual Pelham Art Festival during the three-day event during the weekend.

Bea Clark, a member of the board of directors and committee, said this year she saw a lot more people in attendance compared to previous years. She said Friday night was the traditional grand opening event with music and Rose City Kids serving food to eventgoers.

Mother’s Day was celebrated Sunday with brunch provided by Churchhill Natural Meats and Nature’s Corner Bakery and Cafe.

It’s a tradition for many people to visit the festival on Mother’s Day. Clark said she spoke to one woman who has been attending the event for about 20 years with her mother, which is great for her to hear.

Heather Cunningham and her daughter Olivia Cunningham of Port Colborne have attended the event for the past few years. They both enjoy art and said it’s a great opportunity for the two of them to bond over something they have in common.

“I think everyone should come to it,” Heather said. “I think it’s a lovely event for mothers to come to with their kids. It’s quiet and you can talk.”

Clark said the 75 artists featured were pleased with the event and she’d seen a great deal of art leaving the building. Clark said she is always happy to see artists being supported.

Throughout the three days, eventgoers were asked to vote for one of about 30 artists who created a piece of work representing Canada’s 150th anniversary. The artists were from across Canada, and one artist from Thailand. Clark said the artwork needed to represent or showcase Canadian heritage.

The winner of the art competition was 21-year-old Josh Tiessen from Stoney Creek. His piece of art used acrylics and canvas to depict an Alberta landscape. Tiessen said he was inspired to create the artwork after visiting Banff.

This year was the sixth time Tiessen has attended the art festival to sell his work. He said he enjoys the show each year because it has a “nice atmosphere.”

Tiessen said he also enjoys meeting other artists during the event.

During the festival the board and committee raised $10,000 to support Pelham libraries.

