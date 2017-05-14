Community participation a priority for safety day

Community safety was the theme of the day Saturday at Niagara Safety Village in Welland.

The fourth annual event focused on building safer communities. About 55 people including from Niagara Regional Police, Niagara Emergency Medical Services and Welland Fire and Emergency Services volunteered their time to educate the public on what they do.

Members from the Ontario Provincial Police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police were also among those who had displays at the village.

This year Police Week and Safety Day were combined. In the past the events were at different times, but Shirley Cordiner, executive director of the safety village, said it made sense to co-host Safety Day.

Parents and children got to learn more about what emergency responders do. There were police vehicles and an ambulance for people to explore.

“Our priority is to keep people safe and remind them how to be safe. As adults we tend to forget,” Cordiner said.

Cordiner said she expected to see about 500 people Saturday. She said some children visiting would be as young as three.

“You can’t teach them too much, but they get to know the uniform,” she said.

Wellander Melissa Quirt brought her two young children to the event to teach them about safety. She said it’s important to get children involved from a young age so they are comfortable with authority and understand rules.

Melissa’s five-year-old son Russell enjoyed trying on a Kevlar vest with the help of Matt Whiteley, team leader of the NRP emergency task unit.

“It made me feel like a police army,” the boy said smiling.

The emergency task unit had a number of technological devices on display as well as gear for people to try on. Whiteley said it gives people some awareness of what ETU officers do and challenges they face. He said visiting youths seemed to enjoy the technology.

“They love wearing the vest and dressing up like a police officer,” he said.

Police Week continues until May 20.

