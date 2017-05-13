Personal stories form museum's Canada 150 show

Personal stories will be the theme for a new Niagara Falls History Museum exhibition to mark Canada's 150th birthday.

Last summer, the museum asked the community to loan something with the simple question “What do you have that means Canada to you?” Submissions poured in, all with a personal story attached, to form Pieces of Canada: 150 Objects – 150 Stories.

Curator Suzanne Moase says she was “overwhelmed” with the response, as both she and Museum manager Clark Bernat were moved to tears by some submissions.

Bernat says it's a unique show in that the items seem unconnected save for one thing: They all represent their country to the people who brought them forward. With that knowledge, it becomes a unique, touching collection to take in.

“There's probably a few things we may have turned away, but by and large, if someone felt strongly enough that the object had a story to tell and was part of Canada, we accepted it,” he says.

“There's some really, really sweet stories.”

Opening May 20, the show consists of 140 artefacts on loan and ten pieces from the museum's collection.

Everything from licence plates to toys are accounted for. One item which especially affected Bernat is a sketch of the Canadian flag someone drew during their childhood in a war-torn country.

“It was about the idea of coming to Canada,” he says. “The mother was Canadian-born, and they always talked about finding peace in a new country. That student has kept this very rough flag that they drew as a reminder of what their life was like.

“At first glance it's very ordinary pieces, or very rough pieces, but they hold a neat treasure of a story within them.”

Prior to the opening, a sneak peak will be hold for the show's many donors at the museum.

The show continues to Dec. 31.

jlaw@postmedia.com