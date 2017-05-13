Motorcycle rider killed in St. Catharines crash

A 54-year-old St. Catharines man was killed Friday in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Bunting Road.

Niagara Regional Police said the man was riding a 2006 Honda motorcycle north on Bunting Road around 11:50 a.m. when a 2015 Honda Civic travelling west on Berkley Drive made a turn in front of the motorcycle.

The two vehicles collided and the motorcycle rider was thrown to the ground. He suffered fatal injuries.

The 43-year-old female Civic driver from Welland had minor injuries. Her 23-year-old female passenger also had minor injuries and both were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The collision is being investigated by the NRP's collision reconstruction unit with the coroner's office.