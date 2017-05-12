Wellanders win million dollar prize

Kelly and Alan Tyler of Welland drew Lotto 6/49s lucky numbers March 18 and are $1 million richer.

The couple have been playing the lottery for almost three decades.

Kelly said she was checking several tickets while she was doing grocery shopping when she scanned the winning ticket.

“At first I thought we won $1,000,” she said in a media release.

When she asked the retailer to check her ticket, she realized there were a lot more zeros on the screen.

Kelly went straight home to tell her family. She said the first person she saw was her daughter.

“Through my tears I said, ‘we won! We won a million dollars! Dad can retire,” she said.

Her daughter began crying and the two of them decided to video tape Alan’s reaction when they told him. The two woke Alan up by telling him they’d won the lottery. Kelly said he started crying as well.

Alan said he was in a daze after finding out and he couldn’t believe it.

“All we could do is smile and cry for a while,” he said.

The couple plan to buy their two daughters new cars. They are also planing a vacation and want to travel Canada. Alan and Kelly said they will invest some of the money and put some aside for when their daughters get married one day.