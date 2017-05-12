The Zone 4 High School Track and Field Championships were held Thursday at Niagara Olympic Club in St. Catharines and the following athletes qualified to compete at Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (SOSSA) Championship taking place next Thursday, also at Niagara Olympic Club.

Top five qualifiers from the SOSSA championship go on to south regionals, May 25-26 at Niagara Olympic Club, with the top four advancing to the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships June 1-3 in Belleville.

Boys

MIDGET BOYS 100 METRES

1 Avery Ferguson Thorold - Thorold 12.22

2 Curtis Neilson Swcss-St. Cath 12.29

3 Sam Nkomo Lsss-St. Cath 12.65

4 Jesse Van De Laar Holy Cross-St. Cath 12.77

5 George Warren Holy Cross-St. Cath 12.82

MIDGET BOYS 200 METRES

1 Dante Kellar Gsss-St. Cath 24.17 3

2 Noah Dommasch Swcss-St. Cath 24.90 1

3 Sam Nkomo Lsss-St. Cath 25.74 1

4 Curtis Neilson Swcss-St. Cath 25.78 1

5 Jesse Van De Laar Holy Cross-St. Cath 26.24 3

MIDGET BOYS 400

1 Dante Kellar Gsss-St. Cath 56.23 1

2 Corbin Atkinson Swcss-St. Cath 58.57 1

3 Samuel Nolan St. Francis-St.Cath 58.73 2

4 Sam Woodland Smithville Chs 59.33 1

5 Joseph Waterman Sccivs-St. Cath 1:00.49 2

MIDGET BOYS 800

1 Samuel Nolan St. Francis-St.Cath 2:14.30

2 Noah Lavoie Holy Cross-St. Cath 2:15.37

3 Corbin Atkinson Swcss-St. Cath 2:16.84

4 Keyes Matt Swcss-St. Cath 2:22.50

5 Brendan Clark Lsss-St. Cath 2:24.20

6 Stacey Lowe Swcss-St. Cath 2:24.91

MIDGET BOYS 1,500 METRES

1 Samuel Nolan St. Francis-St.Cath 4:33.53

2 Sasha Schimmelpenninck V Swcss-St. Cath 4:34.94

3 Corbin Atkinson Swcss-St. Cath 4:36.69

4 Carter McMaster Ehs 4:47.24

5 Noah Lavoie Holy Cross-St. Cath 4:49.98

MIDGET BOYS 3,000 METRES

MIDGET BOYS 100 HURDLES

1 Avery Ferguson Thorold - Thorold 19.11

2 Sam Nkomo Lsss-St. Cath 20.56

MIDGET BOYS 300 METRES

1 Avery Ferguson Thorold - Thorold 48.55

2 Carter Geoffroy Swcss-St. Cath 48.64

3 Curtis Neilson Swcss-St. Cath 50.66

4 Oreoluwa Fowler Swcss-St. Cath 50.77

MIDGET BOYS 4x100 METRES

1 Winston Churchill - St. Cath 51.77

2 Holy Cross-St. Cath 53.89

3 Great Lakes Christian High 56.89

4 Beamsville - Beamsville 58.15

MIDGET BOYS HIGH JUMP

1 Noah Dommasch Swcss-St. Cath 1.80m

2 Quinton Duemo St. Francis-St.Cath 1.75m

3 Cole Duncanson Ehs 1.70m

4 Bishop Agbaje-Williams Lsss-St. Cath 1.60m

4 Nate Shirton Smithville Chs 1.60m

6 Kurt Zantingh Smithville Chs 1.55m

MIDGET BOYS POLE VAULT

1 Cameron Burgess Gsss-St. Cath 2.50m

MIDGET BOYS LONG JUMP

1 Jesse Van De Laar Holy Cross-St. Cath 5.35m

2 George Warren Holy Cross-St. Cath 5.25m

3 Seth Pacquin Smithville Chs 5.11m

4 Gavan Banga Blessed Trin HS 4.87m

5 Lucas D’Elia St. Francis-St.Cath 4.75m

MIDGET BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

1 Jayden Talsma Smithville Chs 11.06m

2 Ashton Nieuwets Ehs 10.44m

3 Mac Levesque Sccivs-St. Cath 10.22m

4 Luke Huinink Smithville Chs 10.13m

5 Cole Arnold Blessed Trin HS 10.07m

MIDGET BOYS SHOT PUT

1 Andrew Song Swcss-St. Cath 11.66m

2 Louie Miles Denis Morris 10.80m

3 Matthew Jefferies Swcss-St. Cath 10.51m

4 Nate Khul Bdss-Beamsville 10.46m

5 Nathan D’Costa Gsss-St. Cath 10.20m

MIDGET BOYS DISCUS

1 Andrew Song Swcss-St. Cath 32.40m

2 Nathan D’Costa Gsss-St. Cath 30.00m

3 Samson Iriarte Smithville Chs 17.90m

4 Braden DeHaan Smithville Chs 16.80m

MIDGET BOYS JAVELIN

1 Nathan D’Costa Gsss-St. Cath 41.72m

2 Kerwin Felsburg Bdss-Beamsville 39.66m

3 Corbin Paterson Blessed Trin HS 36.03m

4 Matthew Jefferies Swcss-St. Cath 32.34m

5 Griffen Whitehorne Swcss-St. Cath 31.01m

JUNIOR BOYS 100

1 Josh Reid Bdss-Beamsville 12.07

2 Owen Jones Blessed Trin HS 12.31

3 Jason Mannella Blessed Trin HS 12.46

4 Brayden Ferguson Ehs 12.53

5 Callum McNamera Thorold - Thorold 12.59

JUNIOR BOYS 200

1 Tristan Christie Thorold - Thorold 24.49 3

2 Adam Denee Smithville Chs 25.42 2

3 AJ Cook Swcss-St. Cath 25.50 2

4 Tony VanRys Smithville Chs 25.78 1

5 Callum McNamera Thorold - Thorold 25.88 1

JUNIOR BOYS 200

1 Tristan Christie Thorold - Thorold 53.97 2

2 Ethan Girard Swcss-St. Cath 55.62 1

3 Samuel Unruh Gsss-St. Cath 58.43 2

4 Taylor Mowat Swcss-St. Cath 1:00.12 2

5 Issa Hatu Bdss-Beamsville 1:01.60 1

JUNIOR BOYS 800

1 Nicholas Young St. Francis-St.Cath 2:06.13

2 Ethan Girard Swcss-St. Cath 2:11.49

3 Maxwell Horsely Swcss-St. Cath 2:13.20

4 Taylor Mowat Swcss-St. Cath 2:13.23

5 Caleb Szakacs Ehs 2:24.42

JUNIOR BOYS 1,500

1 Nicholas Young St. Francis-St.Cath 4:23.38

2 Jared Attema Smithville Chs 4:27.12

3 Ethan Girard Swcss-St. Cath 4:28.93

4 Taylor Mowat Swcss-St. Cath 4:37.19

5 Maxwell Horsely Swcss-St. Cath 4:40.88

JUNIOR BOYS 3,000

1 Jared Attema Smithville Chs 11:07.82

2 Harry Lengyel Swcss-St. Cath 11:36.26

3 Alex Meffe Swcss-St. Cath 11:40.82

4 Nick Reimer Swcss-St. Cath 11:46.38

5 Ivan Fernandez Gsss-St. Cath 12:12.67

JUNIOR BOYS 100 HURDlES

1 Jakob Brooman Thorold - Thorold 15.68

2 Remy Gavanac Gsss-St. Cath 15.76

3 Connor Davidson Thorold - Thorold 17.27

4 Tinashe Dandato Holy Cross-St. Cath 17.34

5 Vincent Fracchioni Blessed Trin HS 18.51

JUNIOR BOYS 300 METRES

1 Remy Gavanac Gsss-St. Cath 45.11

2 Zinan Ahmed Blessed Trin HS 49.57

3 Jakob Brooman Thorold - Thorold 50.15

4 Noah Garnace Swcss-St. Cath 52.07

JUNIOR BOYS 4X100 RELAY

1 Governor Simcoe-St. Cath 47.86

2 Winston Churchill - St. Cath 50.00

3 Beamsville - Beamsville 50.06

4 Grimsby - Grimsby 51.67

5 Blessed Trinity-Grimsby 51.72

JUNIOR BOYS HIGH JUMP

1 DeAndre Fournier Thorold - Thorold 1.70m

2 Justice Thompson Dsbn Academy 1.50m

3 Chamsie Loum Grimsby - Grimsby 1.45m

JUNIOR BOYS POLE VAULT

1 Remy Gavanac Gsss-St. Cath 2.60m

2 Connor Davidson Thorold - Thorold 2.30m

JUNIOR BOYS LONG JUMP

1 DeAndre Fournier Thorold - Thorold 5.34m

2 Josh Reid Bdss-Beamsville 5.16m

3 Lucas Gerryts Smithville Chs 4.99m

4 Jake Boekestyn Smithville Chs 4.94m

5 Chamsie Loum Grimsby - Grimsby 4.92m

JUNIOR BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

1 DeAndre Fournier Thorold - Thorold 12.44m

2 Jake Boekestyn Smithville Chs 11.88m

3 Josh Reid Bdss-Beamsville 11.37m

4 Lucas Gerryts Smithville Chs 10.87m

5 Noah Garnace Swcss-St. Cath 10.65m

JUNIOR BOYS SHOT PUT

1 Chris Black Swcss-St. Cath 12.55m

2 Caleb Gough Thorold - Thorold 12.16m

3 Jacob Turner Thorold - Thorold 11.96m

4 Mackenzie Muir Dsbn Academy 10.98m

5 Josh Ramnarain Lsss-St. Cath 10.79m

JUNIOR BOYS DISCUS

1 Caleb Gough Thorold - Thorold 35.00m

2 Jacob Turner Thorold - Thorold J35.00m

3 Josh Ramnarain Lsss-St. Cath 33.00m

4 Mackenzie Muir Dsbn Academy 30.00m

5 Kiefer Sonnenberg Lsss-St. Cath 26.00m

JUNIOR BOYS JAVELIN

1 Tristan Christie Thorold - Thorold 39.21m

2 Caleb Gough Thorold - Thorold 35.71m

3 Kiefer Sonnenberg Lsss-St. Cath 34.85m

4 Connor Davidson Thorold - Thorold 32.88m

5 Josh Ramnarain Lsss-St. Cath 32.75m

SENIOR BOYS 100

1 Jovan Griffiths Dsbn Academy 11.37

2 Holden Child Swcss-St. Cath 11.52

3 Tyler Broderick Thorold - Thorold 11.63

4 Jacob Malaryk Blessed Trin HS 11.72

5 Bryan Crawford Slhs-Smithville 11.78

SENIOR BOYS 200

1 Jovan Griffiths Dsbn Academy 23.12 3

2 Jacob Malaryk Blessed Trin HS 23.66 1

3 Holden Child Swcss-St. Cath 23.73 1

4 Esteban Sarmiento Dsbn Academy 24.04 1

5 John Riley Swcss-St. Cath 24.45 1

SENIOR BOYS 400

1 Jovan Griffiths Dsbn Academy 52.61 1

2 John Riley Swcss-St. Cath 53.93 1

3 Cal Sentance Denis Morris 54.32 2

4 Reid Wiley Swcss-St. Cath 55.27 1

5 Esteban Sarmiento Dsbn Academy 55.52 2

SENIOR BOYS 800

1 Logan Martineau Holy Cross-St. Cath 2:16.46

2 Harrison Enns Swcss-St. Cath 2:17.37

3 Robert Gray Lsss-St. Cath 2:18.44

4 Esteban Sarmiento Dsbn Academy 2:22.68

5 Donny Bagozzi Denis Morris 2:23.82

SENIOR BOYS 1,500

1 Campbell Lee Holy Cross-St. Cath 4:11.95

2 Logan Martineau Holy Cross-St. Cath 4:13.66

3 Theo Hassim Swcss-St. Cath 4:16.36

4 Robert Gray Lsss-St. Cath 4:55.23

5 Owen Konkle Bdss-Beamsville 5:00.30

SENIOR BOYS 3,000

1 Campbell Lee Holy Cross-St. Cath 9:44.53

2 Theo Hassim Swcss-St. Cath 9:45.17

3 Logan Martineau Holy Cross-St. Cath 9:45.20

4 Owen Bachelor Swcss-St. Cath 9:56.39

5 Gavin McLaughlin Ehs 10:04.01

SENIOR BOYS 110 HURDLES

1 Colton Spencer Thorold - Thorold 15.78

2 Oliver Wolf Thorold - Thorold 15.94

3 Tristan Vermolen Lsss-St. Cath 15.99

4 Matt Nichols Swcss-St. Cath 18.92

5 Osaze Usuanlele Holy Cross-St. Cath 18.94

SENIOR BOYS 400 HURDLES

1 John Riley Swcss-St. Cath 1:02.21

2 Tristan Vermolen Lsss-St. Cath 1:02.38

3 Owen Bachelor Swcss-St. Cath 1:02.54

4 Jonathan Othman Gsss-St. Cath 1:06.40

5 Osaze Usuanlele Holy Cross-St. Cath 1:10.41

SENIOR BOYS 4X100 RELAY

1 Winston Churchill - St. Cath 47.09 2

2 Holy Cross-St. Cath 49.85 1

3 Blessed Trinity-Grimsby 51.13 1

1) Matthew Memme 2) Ryan McIntyre

3) Cole Arnold 4) Gavan Banga

4 Beamsville - Beamsville 51.29 1

5 Governor Simcoe-St. Cath 51.37 2

senior boys high jump

1 Jake Lamb Grimsby - Grimsby 1.80m

2 Mendelt Elsinga Ehs J1.80m

3 Tristan Vermolen Lsss-St. Cath 1.75m

4 Kyle Hewitt Dsbn Academy J1.75m

5 Micah Nieuwets Ehs J1.75m

SENIOR BOYS LONG JUMP

1 Tyler Broderick Thorold - Thorold 6.16m

2 Jacob Malaryk Blessed Trin HS 5.56m

3 Sam Rabian Swcss-St. Cath 5.46m

4 Riley Daniels Bdss-Beamsville 5.41m

5 Osaze Usuanlele Holy Cross-St. Cath 5.36m

SENIOR BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

1 Tyler Broderick Thorold - Thorold 12.58m

2 Riley Daniels Bdss-Beamsville 11.67m

3 Chris Loum Grimsby - Grimsby 11.60m

4 Peter Cojocari Denis Morris 11.50m

5 Bryan Crawford Slhs-Smithville 11.34m

SENIOR BOYS SHOT PUT

1 Carmine Spedaliere St. Francis-St.Cath 13.28m

2 Matthew Johnson Swcss-St. Cath 12.36m

3 Ebube Esinnah Glchs 12.35m

4 Riley Lepp Gsss-St. Cath 12.25m

5 Evan Ferguson Thorold - Thorold 12.02m

SENIOR BOYS DISCUS

1 Carmine Spedaliere St. Francis-St.Cath 39.10m

2 Tyson Wagter Smithville Chs 36.60m

3 Dan Nejman Denis Morris 33.80m

4 Adam Bovine Ehs 33.70m

5 Riley Lepp Gsss-St. Cath 30.00m

SENIOR BOYS JAVELIN

1 Colton Spencer Thorold - Thorold 45.28m

2 Joseph Jones Blessed Trin HS 42.70m

3 John Bunton Dsbn Academy 42.06m

4 Jacob Martens Ehs 41.94m

5 Liam Smith Ehs 40.90m

OPEN BOYS 2,000 STEEPLECHASE

1 Theo Hassim Swcss-St. Cath 6:39.01

2 Owen Bachelor Swcss-St. Cath 6:57.51

3 Gavin McLaughlin Ehs 7:06.30

4 Joshua Wood Dsbn Academy 7:34.39

5 Owen Ricker Smithville Chs 7:57.43

SENIOR BOYS 4X100 RELAY

1 Winston Churchill - St. Cath 3:46.90

2 Beamsville - Beamsville 4:06.73

3 Governor Simcoe-St. Cath 4:13.89

4 Blessed Trinity-Grimsby 4:19.53

OPEN BOYS 100 INTELLECTUAL

1 Owen Konkle Bdss-Beamsville 12.80

2 Brian Knechtel Bdss-Beamsville 13.45

3 Ryan Kulakowski Bdss-Beamsville 14.08

4 Joseph Nokeo Ehs 15.04

OPEN BOYS 800 INTELLECTUAL

1 Owen Konkle Bdss-Beamsville 2:33.64

2 Brian Knechtel Bdss-Beamsville 2:50.71

3 Ryan Kulakowski Bdss-Beamsville 3:26.09

4 Isaac Rector-Bouchard Thorold - Thorold 4:03.76

Girls

MIDGET GIRLS 100

1 Mia Friesen Gsss-St. Cath 13.20

2 Devon Fiander Dsbn Academy 13.62

3 Chidera Onyegbule Holy Cross-St. Cath 13.75

4 Kristy-Lei Thom Blessed Trin HS 13.91

5 Merissa Spiers Swcss-St. Cath 13.93

MIDGET GIRLS 200

1 Cassie Murphy Thorold - Thorold 27.54 2

2 Molly Koop Ehs 28.39 2

3 Jaden Bodogh De Lima Denis Morris 29.62 2

4 Ilijana Vukovic Grimsby - Grimsby 29.87 3

5 Izirouwa Usanlele Holy Cross-St. Cath 30.03 3

MIDGET GIRLS 400

1 Cassie Murphy Thorold - Thorold 1:03.47 1

2 Molly Koop Ehs 1:05.31 1

3 Jaden Bodogh De Lima Denis Morris 1:08.53 2

4 Bella McGinnis Swcss-St. Cath 1:10.29 2

5 Grace Voelkner Swcss-St. Cath 1:10.62 1

MIDGET GIRLS 800

1 Bella McGinnis Swcss-St. Cath 2:56.17

2 Madeline Deboer Blessed Trin HS 2:59.34

3 Kristen Elver St. Francis-St.Cath 3:04.80

4 Katie Wilcox Blessed Trin HS 3:11.30

5 Nicole Beach Blessed Trin HS 3:12.89

MIDGET GIRLS 1,500

1 Victoria Scott Grimsby - Grimsby 5:43.10

2 Bella McGinnis Swcss-St. Cath 5:46.04

3 Breanna Smith Dsbn Academy 5:49.75

4 Olivia Morey Ehs 5:59.77

5 Sophie McMullin Smithville Chs 6:00.14

MIDGET GIRLS 3,000

1 Halle Zachar Blessed Trin HS 13:03.81

2 Annie Sterenberg Glchs 13:26.60

MIDGET GIRLS 80 HURDLES

1 Mia Friesen Gsss-St. Cath 13.32 2

2 Charlotte Chan Swcss-St. Cath 13.86 1

3 Devon Fiander Dsbn Academy 13.92 2

4 Sierra Dykstra Gsss-St. Cath 14.20 2

5 Kristy-Lei Thom Blessed Trin HS 15.77 1

MIDGET GIRLS 300 HURDLES

1 Sierra Dykstra Gsss-St. Cath 50.65 1

2 Devon Fiander Dsbn Academy 51.96 1

3 Charlotte Chan Swcss-St. Cath 52.33 1

4 Nicole Beach Blessed Trin HS 55.42 2

5 Merissa Spiers Swcss-St. Cath 56.15 2

MIDGET GIRLS 4X100 RELAY

1 Winston Churchill - St. Cath 56.47

2 Holy Cross-St. Cath 58.43

3 Blessed Trinity-Grimsby 1:01.32

MIDGET GIRLS HIGH JUMP

1 Maggie Weatherdon Grimsby - Grimsby 1.45m

1 Michelle Ludwig Smithville Chs 1.45m

3 Felicia Bouaban Dsbn Academy 1.40m

4 Merissa Spiers Swcss-St. Cath 1.35m

4 Erica Sumbler Swcss-St. Cath 1.35m

6 Marrin Haskell Swcss-St. Cath 1.15m

MIDGET GIRLS LONG JUMP

1 Erika Aguillera Denis Morris 4.15m

2 Victoria Scott Grimsby - Grimsby 4.07m

3 Brooklyn Brown Thorold - Thorold 4.04m

4 Chidera Onyegbule Holy Cross-St. Cath 4.03m

5 Cree McNeil Thorold - Thorold 3.94m

MIDGET GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

1 Mia Friesen Gsss-St. Cath 9.72m

2 Felicia Bouaban Dsbn Academy 8.79m

3 Allyson Heida Ehs 8.69m

4 Victoria Balassone Blessed Trin HS 8.63m

5 Katrina Meinders Smithville Chs 8.50m

MIDGET GIRLS SHOT PUT

1 Belle Tostik Smithville Chs 8.18m

2 Ashley Harris Swcss-St. Cath 8.05m

3 Desiny Plamondon Lsss-St. Cath 7.99m

4 Sydney Alexendar Thorold - Thorold 7.42m

5 Angelique Merrill Holy Cross-St. Cath 7.12m

MIDGET GIRLS DISCUS

1 Desiny Plamondon Lsss-St. Cath 20.33m

2 Ashley Harris Swcss-St. Cath 17.34m

3 Fermisk Khairadast Denis Morris 17.16m

4 Belle Tostik Smithville Chs 16.29m

5 Sydney Alexendar Thorold - Thorold 15.20m

MIDGET GIRLS JAVELIN

1 Jordyn Britton Denis Morris 21.91m

2 Desiny Plamondon Lsss-St. Cath 20.37m

3 Felicia Bouaban Dsbn Academy 20.25m

4 Sydney Westbury Swcss-St. Cath 17.00m

5 Lauren Beaulieu Slhs-Smithville 16.95m

JUNIOR GIRLS 100

1 Mackenzie Barnard Grimsby - Grimsby 12.87

2 Terin Hultink Smithville Chs 13.19

3 Ilena Ricker-Sin Blessed Trin HS 13.43

4 Lauren Adamson Denis Morris 13.64

5 Julie Barker Swcss-St. Cath 13.77

JUNIOR GIRLS 200

1 Zoe Phillips Ehs 26.48 2

2 Faith Ludwig Smithville Chs 27.19 2

3 Terin Hultink Smithville Chs 27.42 1

4 Ilena Ricker-Sin Blessed Trin HS 27.90 2

5 Lauren Adamson Denis Morris 29.38 1

JUNIOR GIRLS 400

1 Zoe Phillips Ehs 1:01.22

2 Faith Ludwig Smithville Chs 1:03.42

3 Charlize Breukelman Glchs 1:03.80

4 Kelsey Bowman Swcss-St. Cath 1:08.62

5 Jennika DeKorte Hcs-Jordan Sta 1:14.43

JUNIOR GIRLS 800

1 Charlize Breukelman Glchs 2:41.75

2 Taylor Huff Grimsby - Grimsby 2:43.52

3 Ava Ricker-Sin Blessed Trin HS 2:45.06

4 Andrea Miotto Denis Morris 2:45.07

5 Monica DeBoer Smithville Chs 2:46.82

JUNIOR GIRLS 1,500

1 Mackenzie Damiano Lsss-St. Cath 5:28.05

2 Andrea Miotto Denis Morris 5:41.88

3 Leah Klassen Lsss-St. Cath 5:43.19

4 Taylor Huff Grimsby - Grimsby 5:45.48

5 Shasta Ricker Smithville Chs 6:21.19

JUNIOR GIRLS 3,000

1 Mackenzie Damiano Lsss-St. Cath 12:28.27

2 Leah Klassen Lsss-St. Cath 12:58.43

3 Marlee Vanderlee Smithville Chs 13:14.87

JUNIOR GIRLS 80 HURdles

1 Abi Macdonald Bdss-Beamsville 12.82

2 Alyssa Scott Grimsby - Grimsby 13.81

3 Cassandra Pugh Swcss-St. Cath 16.33

4 Emma Stirling Gsss-St. Cath 17.07

5 Olivia van der Beek Smithville Chs 18.24

JUNIOR GIRLS 300 HURDLES

1 Abi Macdonald Bdss-Beamsville 47.25

2 Ava Ricker-Sin Blessed Trin HS 49.40

3 Alyssa Scott Grimsby - Grimsby 53.35

4 Cassandra Pugh Swcss-St. Cath 57.30

5 Kristen Oudman Smithville Chs 1:03.38

JUNIOR GIRLS 4X100 RELAY

1 Governor Simcoe-St. Cath 54.68

2 Blessed Trinity-Grimsby 54.90

3 Grimsby - Grimsby 55.37

4 Denis Morris St. Cath 1:01.11

5 Winston Churchill - St. Cath 1:02.03

JUNIOR GIRLS HIGH JUMP

1 Autumn Biggar Bdss-Beamsville 1.71m

2 Gates MacPherson Thorold - Thorold 1.40m

2 Emily Cosby Slhs-Smithville 1.40m

4 Sadie Dick Gsss-St. Cath 1.35m

JUNIOR GIRLS LONG JUMP

1 Mackenzie Barnard Grimsby - Grimsby 4.90m

2 Katia Matveev Ehs 4.49m

3 Shawn Carr Gsss-St. Cath 4.15m

4 Victoria Archer Ehs 4.12m

5 Payton Peters Grimsby - Grimsby 4.05m

JUNIOR GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

1 Katia Matveev Ehs 10.02m

2 Faith Ludwig Smithville Chs 9.95m

3 Alyssa Scott Grimsby - Grimsby 9.17m

4 Payton Peters Grimsby - Grimsby 8.46m

5 Leah Wiens Ehs 8.37m

JUNIOR GIRLS SHOTPUT

1 Maggie Bernier Dsbn Academy 10.53m

2 Erin Stockman Bdss-Beamsville 9.89m

3 Abby Cook Swcss-St. Cath 9.48m

4 Logan Ciancio Denis Morris 8.93m

5 Scheib Ryann Swcss-St. Cath 8.24m

JUNIOR GIRLS DISCUS

1 Emma McDougall Gsss-St. Cath 24.97m

2 Sadie Dick Gsss-St. Cath 24.51m

3 Gates MacPherson Thorold - Thorold 21.40m

4 Katie Kathireson Swcss-St. Cath 21.19m

5 Maggie Bernier Dsbn Academy 20.23m

JUNIOR GIRLS JAVELIN

1 Emma McDougall Gsss-St. Cath 35.29m

2 Sadie Dick Gsss-St. Cath 29.06m

3 Colby Paterson Blessed Trin HS 28.78m

4 Ally Lawson Dsbn Academy 26.74m

5 Katie Kathireson Swcss-St. Cath 23.65m

SENIOR GIRLS 100

1 Kaelyn Emslie Lsss-St. Cath 13.22

2 Marissa Talsma Smithville Chs 13.48

3 Carlie White Swcss-St. Cath 13.79

4 Alex Macdonald Bdss-Beamsville 13.82

5 Shannon teBrake Smithville Chs 13.97

SENIOR GIRLS 200

1 Ashlyn Beecroft Ehs 26.32 2

2 Kaelyn Emslie Lsss-St. Cath 28.38 2

3 Shannon teBrake Smithville Chs 28.60 2

4 Taylor Parker Ehs 29.19 1

5 Anu Situ Glchs 29.58 2

SENIOR GIRLS 400

1 Sienna Lalonde Grimsby - Grimsby 1:01.75

2 Tori Hendriks Blessed Trin HS 1:05.04

3 Anu Situ Glchs 1:10.39

4 Katherine Namvar Azad Swcss-St. Cath 1:11.26

SENIOR GIRLS 800

1 Tori Hendriks Blessed Trin HS 2:34.98

2 Payton Smith Dsbn Academy 2:43.74

3 Hannah Hesch Ehs 2:52.91

4 Katie Simpson Swcss-St. Cath 2:57.52

5 Allison Ledda Swcss-St. Cath 3:11.23

SENIOR GIRLS 1,500

1 Avery Goertz Gsss-St. Cath 4:55.84

2 Madison Greenhough Swcss-St. Cath 4:56.01

3 Madeleine Nolan St. Francis-St.Cath 5:04.58

4 Kayla McGowan Ehs 5:23.99

5 Payton Smith Dsbn Academy 5:35.76

SENIOR GIRLS 3,000

1 Avery Goertz Gsss-St. Cath 11:12.72

2 Madison Greenhough Swcss-St. Cath 11:18.78

3 Madeleine Nolan St. Francis-St.Cath 11:30.58

4 Kayla McGowan Ehs 11:33.20

5 Taylor Ward Grimsby - Grimsby 13:03.81

SENIOR GIRLS 100 HURDLES

1 Rowan Thomas Gsss-St. Cath 17.15 2

2 Carlie White Swcss-St. Cath 17.23 2

3 Sydney Kuhlberg Dsbn Academy 19.14 2

4 Triniti Morris-Burke Dsbn Academy 19.66 1

5 Emma Gordon Gsss-St. Cath 19.81 1

SENIOR GIRLS 400 HURDLES

1 Sienna Lalonde Grimsby - Grimsby 1:10.07

2 Sydney Kuhlberg Dsbn Academy 1:12.39

3 Breanna Kuhlberg Dsbn Academy 1:13.09

4 Katelyn Alderson Blessed Trin HS 1:29.21

5 Katherine Namvar Azad Swcss-St. Cath 1:39.10

SENIOR GIRLS 4X100 RELAY

1 Winston Churchill - St. Cath 55.21

2 Governor Simcoe-St. Cath 57.16

3 Great Lakes Christian High 58.06

4 Laura Secord - St. Catharines 1:00.45

SENIOR GIRLS HIGH JUMP

1 Marissa Talsma Smithville Chs 1.40m

2 Courtney Thompson Lsss-St. Cath J1.40m

3 Rowan Thomas Gsss-St. Cath 1.30m

SENIOR GIRLS LONG JUMP

1 Mikayla Veldman Smithville Chs 4.67m

2 Mikala Taylor Ehs 4.63m

3 Alex Macdonald Bdss-Beamsville 4.44m

4 Mayenn Buist Glchs 4.22m

5 Emma Gordon Gsss-St. Cath 4.21m

SENIOR GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

1 Rowan Thomas Gsss-St. Cath 10.66m

2 Mikayla Veldman Smithville Chs 10.55m

3 Mikala Taylor Ehs 10.37m

4 Katie Elliott Gsss-St. Cath 8.68m

5 Ella Taylor Ehs 8.42m

SENIOR GIRLS SHOT PUT

1 Grace Tennant Slhs-Smithville 12.67m

2 Cierra Perron Swcss-St. Cath 9.39m

3 Alyssa Abernot Grimsby - Grimsby 8.63m

4 Emily Lacey Ehs 8.00m

5 Lia Rahmoun Dsbn Academy 7.52m

SENIOR GIRLS DISCUS

1 Grace Tennant Slhs-Smithville 42.59m

2 Cierra Perron Swcss-St. Cath 30.04m

3 Leah Heinen Slhs-Smithville 22.01m

4 Alyssa Abernot Grimsby - Grimsby 21.25m

5 Annelise Perron Swcss-St. Cath 20.94m

SENIOR GIRLS JAVELIN

1 Grace Tennant Slhs-Smithville 40.40m

2 Cierra Perron Swcss-St. Cath 32.80m

3 Sierra Breukelman Glchs 24.90m

4 Olivia Bouaban Dsbn Academy 24.38m

5 Lia Rahmoun Dsbn Academy 24.16m

GIRLS OPEN 1,500 STEEPLECHASE

1 Madison Greenhough Swcss-St. Cath 6:08.76

2 Taylor Ward Grimsby - Grimsby 6:29.85

3 Janelle Buist Smithville Chs 6:46.23

4 Sophie McMullin Smithville Chs 6:46.84

5 Marlee Vanderlee Smithville Chs 6:55.82

SENIOR GIRLS 4X100 RELAY

1 Dsbn Academy 4:31.44

2 Winston Churchill - St. Cath 4:44.07

3 Governor Simcoe-St. Cath 4:53.29

OPEN GIRLS 200 WHEELCHAIR DASH

1 Kanice McLean Gsss-St. Cath 2:22.94

open girls 100 intellectual

1 Shannon Swinson Bdss-Beamsville 16.15

open girls 800 intellectual

1 Shannon Swinson Bdss-Beamsville 4:03.96