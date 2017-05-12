EDITORIAL: Andy, it’s time to go

Enough is enough.

St. Catharines regional Coun. Andy Petrowski should resign.

There is no plainer way to put it. For years, residents of this city have had to tolerate Petrowski’s bizarre behaviour. Instead of representing the citizens of St. Catharines, he has spent nearly two terms in office courting needless controversy, insulting his fellow councillors and using his Twitter account like a Donald Trump cosplayer.

In describing a series of tweets by Petrowski as “puerile, disdainful, insulting, amateurish, ridiculous,” and “odious,” reports by the Region’s acting integrity commissioner John Mascarin summed up Petrowski’s entire political career. He has served only to distract from the public’s business and debase Niagara’s political discourse.

Indeed, the entire affair around Mascarin’s reports about Petrowski is a perfect case study of the man’s contribution to our political culture.

Petrowski was ready to fight tooth and nail in the courts to prevent the integrity commissioner’s reports from becoming public, dragging most of his fellow councillors before a judge. He claimed the reports would ruin his reputation. Yet, after the judge dismantled Petrowski’s arguments and tossed out the attempted injunction, Petrowski now claims he has nothing to hide and released the reports to the media before they could be released to regional council – and ranted against the Canadian judicial system in the process.

All of this was an insult to the voters of St. Catharines and Niagara Region.

This is little more than the latest performance in the theatre of the absurd the public has had to endure because of Petrowski. One needs only look back to 2013 when another integrity commissioner found Petrowski violated the Region’s code of conduct by bullying regional staff. His conduct hasn’t changed since then and his visceral reaction to the courts this week bespeaks that it won’t ever change.

To expect his behaviour will change is to be willfully naïve.

Our municipal democracy has no effective means of recalling a councillor. Short of being convicted of a crime, there is no method by which to remove any of them from office before an election.

So we are asking Petrowski to step away from Twitter and put the needs of the city and the Region before his own — do the honourable thing by immediately resigning from regional council.

The citizens of this city deserve better political representation than this. They deserve more respect than this.