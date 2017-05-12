A cowboy and a gentleman remembered

The show must eventually come to an end, and for Thomas Bishop, actor, wrangler and stuntman, the show has ended.

After a career that spanned more than four decades Thomas died of complications caused by cancer on May 5 at age 79.

In 1938 Thomas was born into a family of Wild West Show performers and grew up in Ridgeville. Thomas’ father Thomas W. Bishop, started performing in 1914 after being captivated by the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show he saw in England.

Thomas grew up performing with his sister Lorna, where they would both do trick riding and trick roping with horses. Thomas’ childhood friend Bob McLelland of Ridgeville, said Thomas’ family used to do impromptu shows at their home. McLelland said sometimes Thomas would use four horses during a stunt.

“I admired him, he lived his life the way he wanted to,” McLelland said Friday via phone interview.

McLelland remembers Thomas as “brave,” saying Thomas would tackle anything that came his way. If he wanted to do something he would make it happen, whether it was crafting his own horse wagons or performing a trick.

His daughter Sally Bishop and her two siblings Sarah Bishop and Tom Jr. Bishop, grew up on the road performing and wrangling. Sally said when it came to performing there was no such thing as “I can’t.” She said her dad gave her and her two siblings tough love, but it was always a family effort.

Sally remembers her father as being determined and dedicated, even continuing to work until October 2016. Sally said her dad worked in the film industry and took work seriously.

She said there was one time he was working on the set of a movie when he dislocated his shoulder. Thomas didn’t want to go to the hospital, so he worked through the day. Sally said she’s had a dislocated shoulder in the past, and can’t imagine how her dad worked through it since it’s a painful injury.

“He didn’t have any fear at all,” she said.

Thomas and his sister appeared on the CBC show the Cliff McKay Holiday Ranch in Toronto in the 1950s. After high school Thomas worked at a radio station called The Melody Corral, playing cowboy music. Thomas had two popular shows, one called the Supper Club on St. Catharines CKTB and another show about agriculture on QRFM.

After marrying his wife Jan (nee Whitty), they began a Wild West Show and Rodeo. They toured through the eastern United States and Canada. The show was performed numerous times at the Canadian National Exhibition and Toronto’s Royal Winter Fair.

Thomas later became a member of the Association of Canadian, Television and Radio Artists as a stuntman, actor and head wrangler. In the 1950s his first job was with the CBC show Forst Rangers.

He continued to work in show business on various movies and shows, including, Road to Avonlea, Murdoch Mysteries, Pompeii, and Anne of Green Gables.

Since the death of her father, Sally said she’s heard wonderful things from those who knew him.

“Everybody refers to him as a gentleman and say how humble he was ... you could always talk to him — he was easy to talk to she said.

Sally never heard her father swear once — he never smoked and he never drank either, Sally said.

There will be a visitation at Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes Saturday May 27 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. in the chapel with a reception after in the Tallman Fireside room.

People can make condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.