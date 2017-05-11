City officials plan to discuss possible solutions with Canadian National Railway to fix the poor road conditions on Drummond Road, near Delta Bingo and Morrison Street.

“There are people that are bottoming out with their cars,” said Coun. Kim Craitor.

“A number of the businesses along Drummond Road have called me and said we have businesses here — how can you allow the tracks to keep sinking?”

Craitor said he has asked about the issue before, but there was no solution to the problem.

“It’s become unsafe out there. You cannot drive at a normal speed. I had a couple of bus drivers tell me the same thing.”

Coun. Victor Pietrangelo agreed.

“I think we have to do something. I know that there was a plan a few years ago to actually redo Portage Road and Drummond Road.”

During Tuesday evening’s council meeting, Pietrangelo asked director of municipal works Geoff Holman when the city does redo Drummond Road, whether crews could drop the grade “a little bit sooner, so that when you’re going over, you’re not going over as your car is slanted downhill — you’re actually going over level. That would be ideal.”

Holman said staff will see if there’s something they can on an interim basis.

He said in 2016, council approved design money for the reconstruction of that section of Drummond Road.

“The grade on the north side of the road is very steep. It involves having to drop the road, which affects driveway entrances, which affects the cover on the watermain and a number of other design issues. Having said that, we have every confidence we’re going to be able to fix it, it’s just what we do in the short term.”

Holman said the city could spend some money to adjust the grade and try and make it a little easier to cross the tracks.

“We’ll get something from CN in writing as to what options they would consider as part of our design, and then it may involve some additional cost-sharing on our behald, but we can bring that information back to you.”

Pietrangelo asked if design work is done this year, if construction could be done in 2018.

“Yeah, hopefully we’ll have an accurate cost estimate we’ll bring back during our capital budget deliberations for next year,” said Holman.

