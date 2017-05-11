Hiking tours showcase hidden corners of Niagara

Randy Klaassen

Special to the Advance

Owen Bjorgan is passionate about Niagara Region’s world-class natural environment.

So passionate, he has established Biophilic World Hiking Tours as means to share the hidden corners of the Niagara peninsula with locals and tourists.

Having grown up in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Bjorgan uses the image of Niagara as his “big backyard” with much more to offer than its best known feature of Niagara Falls. Establishing a hiking tour business has been a dream, grown from his excitement of sharing with others the beauty of Niagara.

“I am a firm believer in the power of conservation and doing things local, so my tours are meant to be eco-friendly and support small-scale wineries and breweries of Niagara,” he said.

Adopting the term “biophilic” is intended to describe the extent to which humans need to connect with nature. As Bjorgan describes his backyard with enthusiasm that’s hard to keep up with, he says, “Niagara has so many natural gems that equal the amazing Niagara Falls, yet most of them, for good reason, are not in the tourist advertisements. The Niagara Escarpment is a World Biosphere Reserve, with old-growth forests containing pockets of scenic waterfalls and gorges. There are species of plants and animals found here that are nowhere else in Canada.”

Having studied at University of Guelph, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Biodiversity, Bjorgan believes “the best learning and life experiences happen in the field. His time in Niagara’s outdoors since he was a little kid taught him the most, he says.

“My adventures in Niagara have pushed me to far corners of the world, including the Amazon and the Everglades, to show people the powers of exploring natural areas and how important nature is for both wildlife and society alike. The best way to do this is through fun and adventure!”

The rules for Biophilic World Hiking Tours are basic: “Take nothing but photographs, and leave only footprints.” Bjorgan’s commitment is to ensure hikers fully enjoy an outdoor experience in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.

Contacting Bjorgan for a hike is like making arrangements with a friend. The locations and tours are described with variations of hiking abilities, from easy to difficult. He offers additional elements for hiking, such as lunch, backpack, boots, poncho (tours go, rain or shine), and a post-tour stop at a local brewery or winery.

Bjorgan has also established a non-profit Biophilic World to operate environmental projects raising awareness and funds to support conservation. His solo hike of 885 kilometres along the Bruce Trail raised more than $27,000 for local charities.

“What I’m trying to do with Biophilic World Hiking Tours is to have people be inspired by nature, gain an appreciation for the environment, experience the real Niagara, and the real southern Ontario,” he says.

Information on Bjorgan, and Biophilic World Hiking Tours, can be found at bwhikes.com.