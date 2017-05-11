FALLEN WORKERS: A dream shattered

When young Giuseppe Mattei arrived in Canada, he apparently had no relatives expecting him nor was he known to have a job waiting for him.

He left Italy and arrived in Quebec in May 1916 aboard the S.S. Sicilian. According to the ship’s manifest, Mattei was 22 years old, single, and a labourer.

One can only guess at what brought him to Canada, but it is likely that jobs on the Welland Ship Canal were well known abroad and Mattei might have been aware of a large Italian community developing in the area of the new canal. The Sicilian’s manifest also has another single young labourer, Antonio Fiocchetta, listed just above Mattei’s name. He was from the same area in Italy and also was heading for Thorold. Perhaps they were friends?

Transcription errors are rife in recorded archives. The records vary widely as regards people’s ages and the spellings of their names. Giuseppe is variously named as Joseph de Matte, or Joseph Matti.

Mattei was born in the Abruzzo region of Italy on March 23, 1895, to Domenico Mattei and his wife Maria Montuldi. His border crossing card in 1916 lists his age as 23 and his height as 5-foot 2, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mattei married Maria Antoinette Pietrocupa, the daughter of other new immigrants. Maria was born in Montreal to Joseph Pietracupa and Mary Dominic. Guiseppe and Maria were married in Welland on Dec. 29, 1924. The young couple lived for a time in Thorold, but at the time of his death, they were living, with their two young children, at 48 Merritt St. in Merritton. One of their children is known to be Albert John Mattei (1925-2010), but the second is not known.

On March 29, 1928, Giuseppe Mattei was standing on a scaffold at Lock 6 in Section 3 of the canal. The construction railway travelled along the top of the lock. In order to give the men more space to safely undertake their work, projecting platforms had been built inside the lock wall.

A 15-ton load of rock and earth was being off-loaded from a railway car to backfill the area behind the poured concrete walls of the lock. The train engineer applied air pressure to release the load, but it ‘hung’ up from releasing because it was loaded too heavily on one side.

According to The Standard, after a few minutes “De Matte [Mattei], Rimgio and Fortunata, went on the platform and shook the car to give it a start, but that not being of any use De Matte picked up a dump stick and started to insert it when the car commenced to swing the wrong way …” The fill should have dumped off the far side, but for some unknown reason, it opened to the near side. The load spewed onto the platform which caused the collapse of part of the structure. Mattei and the platform debris were thrown 24 metres into the lock pit below. He died instantly.

G. Rimgio and G. Fortunata narrowly escaped the same fate. They held on to one another for dear life, with one of them having fallen through the scaffold boards half way up to his waist.

At the inquest held a week later, the foreman in charge could not explain the cause of the accident. He said that it was an up-to-date dump car with a system of levers to the safety valves that were “almost foolproof” in operation. The coroner’s jury declared the death to be “accidental.”

What is most disturbing is that when he died in March, Mattei was already the seventh victim on the canal to that point in 1928 (in total, 30 workers would lose their lives in a year of death that would become the worst on record).

Unfortunately, worker safety laws were minimal and some men, like Mattei, who sought a better life in this country lost that dream along with their lives.

After Mattei’s accidental death, Maria married again to widower Primo Bartolucci. Primo already had a boy (Louis P., born 1921) and a girl (Lucy, 1924-2015) from his previous marriage. Primo and Antoinette also had a child together in 1937, but the boy was born three months premature and died after just two days.

Profile No. 89

Giuseppe Mattei, 33

Born: March 23, 1895 (Civitella Roveto, L’Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy)

Died: March 29, 1928 (Section 3, Lock 6, Thorold)

Cause of death: fall

Occupation: labourer, P. Lyall & Sons Construction Co., Ltd.