A St. Catharines high school was in lockdown this morning after police said a male made a “credible threat” against a student.

Niagara Regional Police said a 20-year-old male is now in custody.

Police were called around 11 a.m. to Holy Cross Secondary School on Linwell Road which received a threat towards a student by a male. Information was that the male was possibly armed with a weapon.

Const. Phil Gavin tweeted that the school immediately implemented safety plans and a lockdown.

Police notified other schools in the area which also enacted safety measures.

The NRP sent its emergency task unit, canine unit, uniform officers and detectives to the scene, as well as its drone and the Erie County helicopter.

Officers located and arrested the suspect north of Lakeshore Road and Niagara Street. An imitation weapon was seized.

The north-end high school remained under lockdown until the NRP’s emergency task unit cleared the building. The lockdown was lifted around 12:30 p.m.

Gavin said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call police.

Hayden Ross Walsh, 20, of St. Catharines was arrested on a charge of uttering a threat.