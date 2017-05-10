Inside the small box, he found bits and pieces of wood and metal.

John Hartman was just a kid, waiting for his older brother to finish sweeping the floor of a school classroom, when he decided to rummage around through cupboards.

That’s where he found the box.

And inside, odds and ends of harmonica parts.

He brought the box home and put it all together. It was his first harmonica.

He remembers sitting on a hay mound on his farm in Huron County, making noises on his new mouth organ. The sound produced was more like screechy, disjointed chords than anything resembling music.

“How the hell do I get a single sound out of this thing?” he wondered.

“Eventually, I got it.”

These days, John is part of The Reeds, a harmonica band whose members come from across Niagara. In their black pants, crisp white long-sleeved shirts, vests and bolo ties, they play old songs such as Edelweiss, It’s a Long Way to Tipperary and Oh Susanna for audiences at seniors homes, pot luck suppers, church groups and service clubs. The highlight was playing in Roy Thompson Hall in Toronto for a seniors jubilee.

The group started with four harmonica players in 1999, and now has close to 20, plus two guitar players.

Jim Love is one of the original members. The 81-year-old Smithville man was a young boy when he was given a harmonica at Christmas. “I went around sucking and blowing on it,” he said. “Eventually I figured out, Oh, if I use my tongue I can play a note.”

The other founding member is Bob Brion, 79, of Fort Erie. He was in the Royal Air Force when he bought his first harmonica, a Marine Band with a red-painted wooden core. For the past 16 years, he has been the group’s director, but will be leaving at the end of its season in June. The group is still looking for a replacement.

Their harmonicas are diatonic, which mean the players don’t have easy access to all possible notes like chromatic harmonics. Diatonic harmonicas are the ones predominantly used in blues, jazz and country music. Its 10 holes will produce about 2½ octaves of notes, said Brion. Each hole can play two distinct notes, one by blowing air over fixed reeds and then a different note by drawing in air through the same hole.

Other notes can be produced by using the tongue and, in harmonica vernacular, bending the sound.

Bad noise is easy to make, especially when enthusiastic new players blow too hard and produce a sound much like a scream, said Brion. Chords are simple to play. Single notes, way more challenging.

“It’s like you’re whistling,” said Ken Mooney of Thorold. “You purse your lips and make a single note. We’re doing the same thing through the harmonica.

“If you’ve got one in your pocket, you’ve always got music with you.”

It’s through the careful balance of blowing and drawing air into and out of a specific hole, that beautiful melodies are created.

Adds Sanjoy Acharya: “You get to know that sequence and it becomes second nature.” His father gave him a plastic harmonica when he was a boy growing up in India.

Musician Erna Woltema of Vineland found the harmonica a few years ago. She bought a set on a return trip from Florida. “I played my way back to Canada,” she said.

Part of a harmonica’s popularity is that it’s accessible to a diverse audience. It’s inexpensive; starters begin at about $30. It’s portable. And it doesn’t require incredible dexterity.

“It’s incredibly approachable,” says Michael D’Eath, president of the U.S.-based, Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonica.

Every year the organization, SPAH for short, hosts a harmonica convention somewhere in the U.S. Its community of teachers reaches out to youth groups, to encourage a younger generation to pick it up. And it offers scholarships to young plays with potential.

The group is committed to preserving the harmonica trio — a collection of at least three harmonica players who cover melody, rhythm and baseline without any additional instruments. And it preserves both the musical arrangements written specifically for the harp, and the actual instruments.

Its sound is emotional and from the soul, he said.

“It resonates you,” he said. “Eventually, the sound becomes more than just the sound of the reeds, but the sound of your chest and the sound of you as a human and how you breathe through it.

“That vibrato you put through there is your vibrato.”

Cclock@postmedia.com

The Reeds Harmonica Band

The band practises every Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, in St. Catharines. For more information on the band, how to join or if you’re interested in becoming its director, contact member Jim Love at 289-320-8365 or jlove11@cogeco.ca.