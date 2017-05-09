Trio arrested after robbery, police chase

A trio of suspects in an armed drug store robbery in Lincoln were arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen Yaris and on foot through a field.

Niagara Regional Police said they received a 911 call on Monday at 2:30 p.m. that the IDA Pharmacy on King Street was being robbed by three men. One man had a firearm and another had an axe. The suspects drove away from the store with narcotics in a stolen 2007 Toyota Yaris.

Uniform officers spotted the stolen car and tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to pull over, leading police in a pursuit. Police used a stop stick to deflate two of the Toyota’s tires.

Police said the driver continued to give chase and drove into a field. The suspects then got out and ran on foot in the area of Twenty Mile Road and Mountain Road.

Police were able to find and arrest the three men. They also recovered the weapons and narcotics.

Ryan Cannon, 23, and Matthew Mailhot, 30, both of no fixed address, and Marek Farbar, 29, of Hamilton were each charged with robbery using a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a probation order.

Cannon was also charged with flight from a peace officer.

Farbar and Mailhot were further charged with disguise with intent.