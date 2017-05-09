LIVESTREAM: Niagara Falls city council meeting

Tonight's Niagara Falls city council meeting will be livestreamed. The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Some of the items on the agenda include an update presentation on the Niagara Falls GO hub and transit station study project; a presentation on how the city is increasing its community engagement; a presentation from the chief administrative officer updating councillors on their strategic priorities; and an Ontario Lottery and Gaming funding report.

The integrity commissioner appointed by council was originally scheduled to address council, but that deputation has been postponed to the June 13 meeting.