Redesigning around GO

In addition to the economic, real-estate and quality-of-life benefits year-round GO train service is expected to bring to Niagara Falls when it arrives in 2023, it also provides an opportunity to redevelop the area surrounding the downtown station.

Denise Landry, a planner with Niagara Region, presented council with an update on the Niagara Falls GO hub and transit station study project Tuesday evening.

The purpose of the study is to prepare key deliverables for each station area in Niagara, such as the VIA rail station on Bridge Street in downtown Niagara Falls.

The deliverables include preliminary design plans for lands around the station areas; transportation analysis around each station; and market analysis to determine development potential around the station areas.

The Niagara Falls study area covers the entire downtown and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Landry said a number of municipalities across the Greater Golden Horseshoe are leveraging transit investment to drive economic prosperity.

“Transit in the right location can be a catalyst,” she said.

When the provincial government announced last year that weekday GO train service will arrive in Grimsby in 2021, and be extended through to Niagara Falls by 2023, communities began to plan for future land uses, transportation networks and infrastructure around the station areas.

Work to bring the train service to Niagara includes a new station on Casablanca Boulevard in Grimsby, as well as upgraded VIA rail stations in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

Landry said opportunities exist to improve the public street and wayfinding around the rail station in Niagara Falls.

“The area should be planned to improve gateway locations, public spaces, prominent streets, such as Bridge Street and River Road, and also improve the pedestrian connectivity by adding bikeway/multi-use trails,” she said.

There are a number of vacant and underutilized sites along Bridge Street, Park Street and portions of Queen Street that provide opportunities for redevelopment and intensification, said Landry.

These areas can be redeveloped into medium-density, mixed-use buildings that “leverage the existing character,” provide ground-oriented uses that activate the streets, and provide transit-oriented development in close proximity to the station.

She said bringing year-round GO train service to the community also allows the city to strengthen the Glenview residential neighbourhood to the north of the station, along Ferguson Street and Leader Lane.

Landry said they can also leverage the area’s significant tourist population, as the riverfront will be redeveloped to include medium-density tourist-commercial uses.

“The redevelopment of these sites will include the provision for commercial plazas, open spaces and public-realm improvements to ensure public accessibility and enjoyment of the waterfront,” she said.

“The development and redevelopment of these lands should leverage the impressive setting along River Road.”

Landry said the station area includes many iconic and historic buildings and cultural assets.

Redevelopment of the area could include the preservation of these assets, while seeking ways to “celebrate and leverage them as part of the identity of the area.”

She said the study was initiated in 2015.

There are six phases, the first two of which – study context and site review, as well as preparing a vision and principles – was completed in 2016.

She said they are currently in stages three, four and five, including the preparation of draft secondary plans and doing primary zone technical analysis, which will go to a public meeting in June, while a station area design and the implementation and planning framework is expected to go to a public meeting in the fall.

Landry said there will also be a social-media campaign as part of a public engagement strategy.

