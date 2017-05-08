A quarter into the Ontario Lacrosse Association Junior B season and the Niagara Thunderhawks may be a disappointing (2-3) but there’s no denying the players’, and their coach’s, commitment to the organization.

Look no further than Randy Chrysler.

The head coach of the Thunderhawks lives and breathes Niagara-on-the-Lake lacrosse.

“I grew up here. I guess I’ve been blessed,” said Chrysler. who along with his brother Roger and other assistants have been named Western Conference coaching staff of the year three of the past four

seasons.

“I just love the game, it’s about passion, I wear it on my sleeve,” he said. “I’ve played here since novice. I just love Niagara-on-the-Lake. I bleed it,” Chrysler said.

Chrysler feels the 2017 edition of the Thunderhawks is missing some key pieces, but the youth and veteran leadership is still there.

“When you’re missing guys, and not having guys coming back like Johnny Wagner – wow!” he said. “Austin Wright decided not to play his final year, that’s a killer. He’s another lefty.”

“David D’Agostino he’s out west playing hockey and he won’t be back until June. All guys from the left side, and that kind of puts a wrench into things.”

“But we’re moving on and we keep looking, and we’re using a lot of our intermediate players right now.”

“Devin Napoleon (Chrysler’s nephew) he’s probably one of the most noticeable players who have come up. Faceoffs, he’s scored, he just has to learn to be more

vocal.”

“And then our veterans, Connor Overstrom, Isaac Vanderzalm, Derek Merza – a lot of junior A teams want to use them but they don’t want to leave. We have such a tight family unit here.”

Niagara dropped a hard fought 8-7 decision to the Wallaceburg Red Devils Saturday night at home, 24 hours after losing 21-6 to Six Nations Rebels on the road.

“Right now,it’s just the basics,” Chrysler said. “It’s the simple stuff, passing and catching, but we’ll be OK.”

The Thunderhawks welcome the Welland Generals (1-4) on Tuesday night, while in other local junior B action the St. Catharines Spartans (2-3) host the London Blue Devils also tonight.

Speaking of the Spartans, they were doubled up by Windsor 16-8 on Saturday night at home. Kealon Pilon (three goals, one assist) Aaron Ward (two goals, two assists) and Connor Aquanno all had four-point games in the loss.

Meantime, the Generals picked up their first win of 2017 outlasting the Hamilton Bengals 15-14 at home Sunday night.

Brandon Porga (four goals, two assists) Tanner Main (one goal, five assists) led the way with six points apiece. Merritton native Justin Rombough picked up the win in goal, his first victory in Junior B lacrosse.

The Generals also lost 19-9 to the Point Edward Pacers Saturday night on the road.

Zach Main had the hat trick and two assists, while Tanner Main added two goals and three

helpers.

THE WEEK AHEAD IN JUNIOR B LACROSSE

Following are home games for the upcoming week involving Niagara’s three junior B lacrosse teams:

Tonight: London Blue Devils at St. Catharines Spartans, 8 p.m., Merritton Arena; Welland Generals at Niagara Thunderhawks, 8 p.m., Meridian Credit Union Arena, Virgil

Saturday: Windsor Clippers at Welland Generals, 7 p.m., Welland Main Arena

Sunday: Guelph Regals at Niagara Thunderhawks, 4 p.m., Meridian Credit Union Arena, Virgil; Welland Generals at St. Catharines Spartans, 7 p.m., Merritton Arena