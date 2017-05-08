Rain kept Pelham staff busy

Flooding, sinkholes, road edge damage, and debris blocking drainage grates, ditches, and culverts kept Pelham’s public works department during last week’s wet weather, the town said on its website.



“With overland flow exceptionally high and the previously well-saturated ground, some roads experienced localized flooding. Town staff responded to flooded areas throughout Pelham posting warning signs, closing roads, and clearing blocked draining points wherever possible; response options in the more severely flooded areas are limited,” the town said.



Public works staff performed cleanup during breaks in the weather, utilizing its fleet equipment and stockpiling raw materials such as granular stone and rubble to fill washouts.



Many areas affected by the rain required regrading, at times a simple solution, and at other times, more complicated.



“Every effort is made to provide a path for road drainage and overland flow to prevent recurrence,” said Andrea Clemencio, director of public works. “Sometimes this just isn’t possible without more complex construction.”



Staff continue to inspect and clear storm water drainage grates, ditches, drainage inlets, culverts, road debris, and problem areas, in preparation for any additional rainfall, the release on the website said.



The town said drainage on private property is the responsibility of the property owner, and added to reduce the impact of flooding it is important to maintain ditches or swales that convey water.



“Keep drainage courses clear of fallen branches or debris. Maintain proper drainage away from your home. Extend roof leaders and sump pump discharges to a safe distance from buildings. Remove roof leaders from your weeping tile if they are connected as roof drainage often overwhelm the tile designed to keep your basement dry. Remember to not direct water onto neighboring properties if possible and to help stop land erosion maintain vegetation on slopes and drainage courses.”



The town said to help reduce the impacts of flooding, property owners could maintain their roadside ditch or drain (catchbasin) by removing debris including lost recyclables, newspapers and fallen leaves and branches.



“These items can quickly plug or block culverts and drains causing damage to roadways, driveways, and private property,” it added.

