Kelly Ripa and new co-host Ryan Seacrest are headed to Niagara Falls.

The morning show duo announced on Monday’s episode of Live With Kelly & Ryan they’ll be bringing their show to Oakes Garden Theatre June 5. It marks the third time the show - with various hosts - has brought production to the city, and the first since 2006.

As with previous visits, the show will air one episode live, then tape an episode to air the next day.

Executive producer Michael Gelman says the show has a connection with the city, which normally airs live from New York.

“We really have warm feelings about Niagara Falls and Canada in general,” he said, shortly after Monday’s show. “The Canadian crowds are terrific, we have so many people who visit us from Canada in our audience. We love to go up there.

“We’re very happy to come back. It’s a beautiful setting, there’s so much to do in that area, and we just think it shoots really well.”

Niagara Falls mayor Jim Diodati says efforts were made to bring the show back last year, but plans fell through. This time, a number of partners including Hornblower Cruises, Niagara Parks Commission and the Fallsview, Lundy’s Lane and Victoria Centre BIAs will foot the approximately $1 million bill to bring the show back to town.

“This year we thought, let’s give it another shot, let’s see it we can’t pull it off,” he said. “Especially in light of the fact it’s Canada’s 150th (birthday), we thought this would be the perfect year for the show to come here.

“This year we were a little more organized, and I have to give full marks to our partners. They had to kick in significant funds.”

Diodati is also thrilled with the timing of Ryan Seacrest being named Ripa’s new co-host just last week, replacing Michael Strahan who left in April, 2016. It made what would already be a huge show bigger.

“We thought, this is getting better by the minute,” said Diodati. “Not only do we have a co-host, but we’re going to have one just in time for Niagara Falls.”

The show’s history with Niagara Falls goes back to Sept., 1996, when then hosts Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford did two episodes - one live, one taped - from Oakes Garden Theatre. Guests included Kevin Spacey, Jann Arden and Anne Murray.

A decade later, the show returned with Philbin and new co-host Kelly Ripa. On a chilly day in May with much of the audience wearing winter coats, the show once again did one live episode and one taped. Guests included Dean Cain and Mary Lynn Rajskub (24).

Each show packed Oakes Garden Theatre with fans who won tickets through a local draw.

Two years ago, there were rumblings the show was coming back to Niagara Falls when Ripa and Strahan discussed the frigid temperatures gripping the city at the time. Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati quickly tweeted out an invite, to which the show responded “We’d love to! In the summer when we’re done thawing out, lol. We miss you, Niagara Falls.”

Shortly after, Gelman told The Review “if the timing was right and the details could be worked out, we’d love to return at some point.”

“We’re always interested in opportunities to take ‘Live’ on the road, and we’ve had a terrific time during our visits to Niagara Falls.”

The 2006 visit came with a $700,000 price tag, paid by the city, casinos, Niagara Parks Commission and other tourism partners. The city’s share, about $150,000, came from a one-time grant from Ontario Power Generation.

Since the 2006 visit, the show has also made Canadian stops in Prince Edward Island in 2010 and Banff, Alberta, in 2012.

Free tickets for the two Niagara Falls shows are available at livekelly.com/live/niagara-falls/

