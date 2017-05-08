Niagara’s regional councillors will be front and centre in an unusual venue Wednesday morning.

Instead of taking their place in council chambers and debating the issues of the day, they will be part of legal proceedings in a Welland courtroom.

Twenty-four of them are named as respondents in a notice of motion filed in Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Welland last week by St. Catharines Coun. Andy Petrowski and Fort Erie resident Fred Bracken.

The motion is a bid to prevent the public release of integrity commissioner reports about Petrowski’s council conduct.

Welland Coun. George Marshall said almost nothing surprises him when it comes to this regional council.

“I have been representing the City of Welland for almost 30 years, and never have I experienced what I have been through in this term,” Marshall said. “There is a lot of disharmony and vitriol and nonsense going on. It is not consistent with the theme that I have lived with my colleagues all my life — to try and get things done for Niagara.”

Marshall said emails have been exchanged with his fellow councillors on the subject of Petrowski’s court action, but a firm direction hasn’t formed on how to respond.

“It is bizarre enough that I don’t want to waste my time (going to court), but it is intriguing enough that I want to know what’s going on,” Marshall. “I haven’t decided yet if I am going to go.”

Petrowski and Bracken claim that Petrowski’s rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms are being violated by reports filed by John Mascarin, a Toronto lawyer hired by council to investigate code of conduct complaints.

The court papers also maintain the code of conduct itself infringes on Petrowski’s right of free expression.

In his affidavit, Petrowski and Bracken noted the Region’s code of conduct has never been tested in court and that Petrowski will suffer irreparable harm if an injunction is not granted.

“If interim relief is not granted, applicant Petrowski will have little chance of procuring any private sector employment as he will be known all around the region and beyond as a bully,” the court papers said.

St. Catharines Coun. Tim Rigby said he won’t be heading to court Wednesday, despite being named in the lawsuit.

“I’m not going; Andy knows we are in committee meetings Wednesday morning,” he said. “He is trying to stonewall us. I opened the (legal papers) package and looked at it and thought it was hogwash, but we will have to do whatever the judge decides.

“I also don’t know the person who is co-suing me. I’m not sure what I’ve done to him.”

At a meeting two weeks ago, regional council passed a motion promising to bring Mascarin’s reports forward on May 18. Whether those reports will be tabled on that date will likely depend on what the judge decides Wednesday.

Mascarin is looking into 20 code of conduct complaints brought against regional councillors.

Petrowski said in his affidavit that he is the subject in three of complaints — one filed against him by Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn and two regarding Petrowski’s social media activity.

Petrowski responded to a request for an interview by saying freedom of expression and freedom of religion are the "hallmarks of any free and democratic society and these rights are enshrined in our Charter which makes Canada the best country in the world."

“I am disappointed but not surprised that the same group of left-wing politicians who claim they represent Niagarans do not want to acknowledge or respect the truths contained within the supreme law of the country, the Constitution Act, 1982 which opens with this magnificent statement, 'Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law.' " he said. "I am confident our Courts will uphold Canada’s laws."

Mascarin didn’t want to delve into the details of a court challenge in the media.

“Thank you for the opportunity to comment, but I will respectfully decline,” he said. “I am chairing a conference on Wednesday and will not be in attendance in court. I will, however, be represented by legal counsel.”

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop, who is a lawyer by profession, isn’t among the councillors named in the lawsuit. He isn’t sure why.

“I haven’t seen the document,” he said. “I wasn’t served so I don’t know what the thought process was in determining who would be a defendant.

“I am always interested in not being part of a lawsuit,” he said with a laugh. “I prefer to represent one of the parties.”

He also said he couldn’t speculate on why the Region itself isn’t named in the notice of motion.

Asked if the Niagara Region would provide the councillors named in the lawsuit with legal representation, Matt Robinson, the municipality’s associate director of corporate communications, said he couldn’t comment on a matter before the courts.

He did say, however, “Niagara Region will make an appearance through external counsel.”

Named as respondents in Petrowski’s notice of motion are Mascarin, Marshall, Rigby, Augustyn, Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, Niagara-on-the-Lake Lord Mayor Pat Darte, St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik, Welland Mayor Frank Campion, Grimsby Mayor Bob Bentley, Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton, Port Colborne Mayor John Maloney, Thorold Mayor Ted Luciani, Wainfleet Mayor April Jeffs and West Lincoln Mayor Doug Joyer.

The motion also named Couns. Brian Baty of Pelham, Henry D’Angela of Thorold, Tony Quirk of Grimsby, Bill Hodgson of Lincoln, Bob Gale of Niagara Falls, Gary Burroughs of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Paul Grenier of Welland and Brian Heit, Kelly Edgar, Debbie MacGregor and Bruce Timms all of St. Catharines.

Not named in Petrowski’s motion are Redekop, Regional Chair Alan Caslin, Port Colborne Coun. David Barrick, Niagara Falls Couns. Bart Maves and Selina Volpatti and Fort Erie Coun. Sandy Annunziata.

The Standard tried unsuccessfully to reach Bracken by email and ask if he and Petrowski were representing themselves.

Bracken has been escorted from regional council chambers in the past and is best known for following local politicians, police officers and reporters around with a video camera and occasionally conducting one-man protests on street corners.

