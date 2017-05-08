Infilling rules change in St. Catharines

St. Catharines council has adopted a multitude of changes related to infilling in response to resident complaints, from height restrictions in existing neighbourhoods to the creation of a panel to review proposed designs.

Councillors passed all 10 staff recommendations Monday touching on zoning, notifications and urban design.

“It’s always a balance between that public input, input from the development community and what we professionally think is a good plan,” Judy Pihach, manger of planning services, told councillors.

Council put its infilling policies under the microscope in September at the request of St. Andrew’s Couns. Joe Kushner and Matt Harris who had received complaints from residents about developments in their ward.

Public information sessions were held in February and March. Council held a special meeting on May 1 about the proposed changes and heard from residents, architects, planners and developers.

Pihach was asked by St. Patrick’s Coun. Mat Siscoe if the planning department would have brought forward the changes independent of the public outcry.

She said if they had no public process, “probably not.” But she added it is the city’s obligation to engage the public and there was a lot of public input on this issue.

The new changes include an emphasis on urban design guidelines for all established residential neighbourhoods and the creation of a design review panel, whose members will evaluate proposed developments and lot creation. The panel is a one-year pilot project.

The public will receive more notice for proposed site plans through a new feature on the city’s website that will provide information on all new submissions for any type of development application matter.

Public notification when an application goes to the committee of adjustment will be increased from the current 14 days to 21 days.

Wording on notification signs erected on properties will be simplified.

Kushner said they should put “new possible lot” on the signs as they do in London, Ont.

“We have the word consent, consent. Nobody knows what it is. It sounds like a marriage proposal, but it’s exactly the opposite,” Kushner said. “It’s a breakup. It’s the creation of a new lot.”

The most contentious changes involved zoning bylaw amendments, including decreasing the allowed heights of new builds in existing neighbourhoods from 11 metres to 9.5 m, which is three storeys to two.

Changes to front yard, side yard and corner lot setbacks will come into effect and there will be minimum lot widths.

The maximum lot area for a detached dwelling in the low-density residential neighbourhood zone was increased to 538 square metres from 490 square metres.

St. Patrick’s Coun. Mark Elliott said he was concerned about height restrictions and lot size changes. He said a lot of neighbourhoods were built within a few years in the ’60s and ’70s and housing forms are very similar. “I don’t think some diversity is a bad thing,” he said, adding with the new design review panel, guidelines and development agreements being a condition for new lot creation, any issues which arise would be resolved.

“This is an over-regulation, in my mind, of the development industry.”

Siscoe said the zoning changes could lead to more public outcry in other areas to make more zoning changes that could make development harder.

“I think that moving down this path is going to make it harder for inclusionary zoning policies, it’s going to make it harder for affordable housing to get built in this city and I’m gravely concerned by this,” he said.

Council adopted an amendment by Kushner asking staff to evaluate the zoning bylaw amendment and report back to council in one year.

Council also rescinded the interim control bylaw, adopted in December, which halted multi-unit development and new lot creation in low-density residential areas.

Mayor Walter Sendzik thanked the public, development community and city staff, which worked on tight timelines.

“The heavy lifting’s not really over yet because we’ve got to get it right on the public input side in terms of notifications,” Sendzik told people gathered in council chambers.

“We’re getting there and staff still have a bit more work to do and we still have some more approvals to go through. But I do want to thank the public and the development community for the work they’ve done to get us to this point.”

