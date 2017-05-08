St. Catharines, get ready to Crocodile Rock.

Rock/pop legend Elton John is headed to the Meridian Centre Nov. 15 as part of a six-city tour that will offer five decades’ worth of iconic hits and deep album tracks.

It marks the biggest concert ever announced for the three-year-old arena, which has also seen shows by Jerry Seinfeld, The Tragically Hip and Johnny Reid.

It’s part of John’s Wonderful Crazy Night tour, which has seen him perform staples like Tiny Dancer, The Bitch is Back and Rocket Man along with lesser known tracks like Have Mercy on the Criminal from 1973’s Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player, and Looking Up and Good Heart from his latest album.

Tickets, ranging from $85.50 to $185, go on sale Friday (May 12) at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.ca.

“I imagine this is going to be one of those shows, like Seinfeld and Theresa Caputo, that’s sold out on the first day,” says Meridian Centre marketing director Kay Meechan Meilleur.

“The revitalization that’s happening downtown is great … to know that Elton John is going to be in my building seems a little surreal to me! It’s such a great feeling, and we’re ready for this.

“The building is equipped for this, we have amazing staff on hand, this is our time to shine.”

John will be bringing his full band for the show, which will see his stage in the centre of the arena. There will not be an opening act.

The Meridian Centre seats about 6,000 for concerts.

John, along with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, is one of the most prolific hitmakers in music history, releasing a string of classic albums in the early ‘70s and selling out stadiums worldwide. He has had eight #1 singles in the U.S., more than 50 Top 40 hits, and his re-release of Candle in the Wind in 1997 following the death of Princess Diana is the second biggest-selling single of all time at 33 million copies, behind only Bing Crosby’s White Christmas (50 million copies).

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll hall of Fame in 1994.

“We’ve hosted some great shows here, and now, the largest international recording artist ever is coming to our city,” said St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik in a statement. “We’re honored to have Sir Elton John play at the Meridian Centre.”

