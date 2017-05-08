Life

ADOPT A PET: Captain Ron available to be adopted

By Special to The Standard

Captain Ron can be adopted from Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $50. Kittens two to four months old are $100. Rabies vaccinations are now included in adoption fees. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Crocus: domestic shorthair, female 1½ years old

Zippy: domestic shorthair, female, two years old

Watermelon: domestic shorthair, female, one year old

Binx: domestic shorthair, male, one year old *

Pumpkin: domestic shorthair, female, seven months old *

* Binx and Pumpkin must be adopted together

Dogs

Stephanie: French bulldog/ dalmatian, female, three years old

Bernadette: beagle mix, female, 10 years old

Charlie: retriever mix, male, one year old

Other

Riesling and Cream Puff: ridgeback and whirly/peruvian guinea pigs, under a year old

Captain Ron: male, rex/ teddy breed guinea pig, about six months old

Delilah: giant mix rabbit, spayed female, 12 months old

Apple: hot tot dwarf mix rabbit, spayed female, eight months old

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week. For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet loving home

Mittens: 11 years old, female, short hair, black with white feet, lovely and affectionate

Molly: three years old, female, short hair brown tabby with attitude, needs to be the only cat

Oscar: eight months old, male, medium hair with fluffy tail, brown tabby with white, very friendly, cute and adorable.

 



