Welland Sports Wall of Fame Class of 2017

Welland: Where sports and potential meet, and where talent takes off.

That’s not the official slogan for Niagara’s third-largest municipality, but you wouldn’t know it from listening to the 2017 Welland Sports Wall of Fame induction ceremony at Seaway Mall.

Six individuals and two teams were enshrined, and speaker after speaker touched on the important roll their hometown played in their success, both on and off the field.

“Guess what, I’m home again,” said Bette Kalailieff, a women’s softball trailblazer who moved to Port Colborne in 1951 but never forget her Rose City roots.

Her lifelong love affair with sports began when she started playing basketball as a student at Ross Public School, the only elementary school with a gym at the time.

Kalailieff said the encouragement she received from coaches and teachers at the school, as well as the important lessons in teamwork are things she took, and takes, to heart.

“Nobody becomes good by themselves, you need a team, you need a family.”

Like Kalailieff, Soccer Canada chief marketing officer Sandra Gage was inducted as a builder, for basketball, figure skating and soccer. The Ottawa resident, also like Kalailieff, felt right at home in Welland though she hasn’t lived here for about 30 years.

“Although you might leave the city, it never leaves you,” she said.

The same is true of the role sports plays in her life.

“Sport has always been a big part of my life,” Gage said. “It defined my growing up, and it still does today.”

Except for four years living in Brampton while teaching high school in Streetsville, Richard Hales never left home. He was inducted as a builder for an eight-year stint as Welland Slo-Pitch Association president, and for growing the league to 60 from 10 teams and bringing the Ontario Slo-Pitch Championship to Welland in 1981.

An explosion in the game’s interest coincided with the beginning of a marked decline in manufacturing jobs, especially in the steel industry.

Hales, who was working as a production planner at Atlas Steels before going to Brock University to study teaching, likened his position in the Atlas office to being “on the deck of the Titantic.”

“You could feel it coming, a lot of people were losing their jobs,” he said.

Looking back, Hales felt making slo-pitch more accessible to recreational players was important for physical, and mental, well-being.

“People needed something to do, they needed something to be happy about.”

At its heyday, slo-pitch needed to hold three year-end banquets.

“There wasn’t a hall large enough to hold us all,” Hales said. “There was a spirit in the city that Welland wasn’t going to give up.”

Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey, who attended university in the U.S. on a hockey scholarship, said he always “feels something about Welland,” even when he’s in Ottawa as a Liberal backbencher or at home in Port Colborne with his family.

“I feel Welland every single day — scars, broken bones, they all happened to me in Welland,” he said with a laugh while delivering greetings from the federal government.

Badawey said Welland has become known internationally for sports.

Speaking as a former athlete, he said sports teaches invaluable lessons in teamwork and character.

“It’s the character people live with for the rest of their lives,” Badawey said.

Paul Grenier, who represents Welland on regional council, called the sports wall of fame “unique” in that builders and volunteers aren’t lost in the shadow of athletes.

“Everybody’s contribution is equal,” he said. “There are the people who played sports and there are the contributors who made sure young people could play sports.”

Grenier said he discovered at an early age that he wasn’t going to leave his mark as an athlete.

“So I got into politics, which is essentially team sports for geeks,” he quipped.

Also inducted as a builder as part of the Class of 2017 was Lou Pelino, for minor baseball and minor hockey, while Mike Hominuck Jr. and Dave Picton are going on the wall as athletes.

Hominuck won six Canadian lacrosse championships — four indoor, two field — and played professionally for 11 seasons in the National Lacrosse League.

Picton won a national championship with Brock University in 1992, played on the Canadian national team and spent nearly three seasons competing in a pro league in Germany. His No. 5 jersey has been retired by Notre Dame College School, while No. 31 has been retired by Brock University in his honour.

Twin brothers Tom and Robb Blacquiere were inducted as a men’s pair in rowing and, along with twin brothers Jamie and Jeff Jocsak, Chris Bonfoco, Craig Green, Sarah and Steve Montgomery and Mike Thibeault combined to win five gold medals for the South Niagara Rowing Club at the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta in 1996.

TVCogeco’s broadcast of the ceremony will be aired Thursday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

bfranke@postmedia.com

Welland honours sports history

Following is a list of the individuals and teams that have been enshrined in the Welland Sports Wall of Fame since it was established in 1993.

Sunday’s induction ceremony at Seaway Mall increased the number of plaques on the wall to 160.

2017: Sandra Gage, sports marketing; Richard Hales, slo-pitch; Mike Hominuck Jr., lacrosse; Bette Kalailieff, softball; Lou Pelino, baseball, hockey; David Picton, basketball, 1996 South Niagara Rowing Club, men’s 140-lb. eight; 1992 South Niagara Rowing Club, senior men’s pair.

2016: John Clare, motorcycling; Gary Reeves, hockey; Brian Taylor, wrestling; Michael Taylor, wrestling; 1963 Sacred Heart, basketball.

2015: Stacey Allaster, tennis; Sandy Billyard, golf; Ken Breitenbach, hockey; Michele O’Keefe, basketball; West Pierce, motorcyling.

2014: Dolly Kolacz, bowling; Phil Racine, figure skating; Greg Smith, football.

2013: Paul Asselin, bowling; Joyce Cutt, tennis; Aurel Gervais, Club Champlain founder; Mike Pelino, hockey; Reg Redshaw, fastball, hockey; Wayne Redshaw, sportswriting.

2012: Maria Dinga, tennis; Tim Dixon, baseball, bowling; Tony Koch, soccer; Mark Laforest, hockey; Nick Vitucci, hockey, 1940 Welland Wurbagools, juvenile baseball; 1944 Welland Atlas Steels, senior baseball.

2011: Sandy Bibeau, basketball; Bill House, lacrose; Dan Kodatsky, golf, hockey; Shayne Wright, hockey, lacrosse; 1945 Welland High Tigers, junior football.

2010: Murray Mulligan, basketball; Ron Lemon, basketball; Alice Reeves, hockey; Don (Red) Warren, hockey; 1973 Welland Curling Club, double-rink men’s entry.

2009: Allan Barker, hockey; Jack (Jocko Lauzon), horse racing; 1987 Gillespie Pontiacs, midget hockey; 1945 Welland Falcons, juvenile hockey.

2008: Elma Couture, swimming; Steve Szabo, soccer; 1945 Welland Bluebirds, bantam baseball; 1946 Welland Bluebirds, midget baseball; 1949 Welland Wurbagools, juvenile baseball.

2007: Ron Gage, baseball, hockey; John (Kizzy) Kozlowski, basketball, baseball, hockey; James R. Oakes, baseball, hockey; Tom Skerlak, basketball; 1953 Welland High Tigers, football.

2006: David Boone, running; Murray Burkholder, hockey; Don Larman, basketball; Welland High, junior girls basketball; Welland High, senior girls basketball.

2005: Harold (Dutchy) Doerr, tennis; Ray Graveline, baseball, hockey; Bruce Reid, hockey; Bill Wray, bowling, golf, softball; 1997 Welland Youngs Insurance Wizards, boys under-15 soccer.

2004: Wayne Boyd, drag racing; Gene Patterson, hockey; Phil Tamburino, basketball; 1949 Crowland Volunteer Firemen, bantam hockey; 1974 Welland Combines, senior baseball.

2003: Bob Harpwood, motorcycle racing; William (Dinty) Moores, hockey; Ed Zanetti, hockey; 1976 Welland High Tigers, senior boys basketball; Welland Starlettes, women’s fastball.

2002: Frank Buzash, baseball; Marion Kelly Gibson, swimming; Roy Hore, bowling, horseshoes; Benny Iudiciani, soccer; Lynda Lemon, triathlon; Mike Smrek, basketball; 1940 Belasky’s Bombers, intermediate men’s softball; 1958 Welland High, boys curling; 1963 Welland Merchants, hockey; 1949 Welland Stokes, baseball.

2001: Paul Beeston, baseball, football; Brian Gyetko, tennis; Mike Kereluk, baseball, boxing, hockey, softball; Bob Milencoff, baseball; Donna Pearson, rowing; Ed Pringle, baseball, hockey; Lenke Szathmary, gymnastics; Alan Walker, hockey; 1942 Crowland Union Jacks, intermediate baseball.

2000: Fern (Austin) Greer, track and field; Paul Hodowan, baseball, hockey, softball; Marty Hughes, baseball, boxing, football, hockey, soccer, softball; Larry Kaminski, judo; Pauline Maurice, softball; Gerry McDougall, hockey; Wally Mole, badminton, baseball, cricket, tennis; Ray Semley, hockey; Ruby Villard, bowling, speed skating.

1999: John Benko, baseball; golf; Caesar Hajdu, baseball, basketball, softball; George (Babe) Kodatsky, baseball, hockey; Ed Mateka, baseball, hockey; Dave Thomas, basketball, hockey, softball; Barry Petrachenko, baseball; 1981 Harpwood’s Trophies, bantam girls soccer; 1952 Holy Trinity, junior girls basketball; Welland Cricket Club, cricket.

1998: Mike Blazetich, baseball, slo-pitch, softball; Joe Chiki, bowling, golf; Abe DiMartile, curling; Jimmy Doerr, tennis; Bob Fox, basketball, football, golf, hockey, lacrosse, soccer, swimming; Betty Houle, basketball, curling; Patrick Kelly, hockey; Tommy Morrison, sportswriting; John Scholes, bowling; Joe Sykes, swimming.

1997: Phil Audette, bowling, softball; Bill Buntrock, baseball; Joe Horvath, baseball, basketball, golf; Tommy Jones, baseball, hockey;

Rolly Larouche, baseball, hockey, softball; Mike Mitruk, basketball, football, golf; George Morrissey, curling, fishing; Eleanor White-Pover, curling, tennis; Jack Randall, basketball; 1948 Plymouth Cordage Cordagettes, women’s softball.

1996: Gil Beaulieu, baseball, high school sports, rowing; Frank Chase, baseball, hockey; Rev, Harvey Forster, baseball, basketball, community sports; Michael Guttin, bicycle racing; Billy Kodatsky, baseball, hockey; Rudy Marczi, motorcycle racing; Dorothy Martin-Hare, softnball; Ray Napper, basketball, boxing, softball; Danny Patakfalvi, baseball, basketball, bowling; Eric Unger, hockey.

1995: Bill Brown, rifle shooting; George Brown, baseball, basketball, football, softball; Leo Cunningham, baseball, bowling, hockey, horseshoes, swimming; Red Gatfield, baseball; Eileen Griepsma, rowing; Casey Latinovich, baseball, hockey; Johnny Letvenuk, baseball, hockey, softball; Beth MacLeod-Hodgson, softball; Yvonne Schertzing-McPherson, rowing; 1983 Locker Room Rowdies, midget baseball; 1940 Maple Leaf Misson, basketball.

1994: George Blazetich, baseball; Doc Brauweiller, hockey; Fred Ellsworth, baseball; Red Hatch, baseball; Ed Learn, football; Ken Rhora, fastball; Gord Sykes, swimming; Jim Zareski, basketball, track and field; 1992 Welland Beavers, junior baseball.

Note: Welland Sports Wall of Fame nomination forms are available at Welland Civic Square and at Welland Community Wellness Complex weekdays during regular business hours. Nominations submitted without such supporting background material as newspaper clippings will not be considered by the selection committee.