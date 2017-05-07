Niagara students per review Governor Simcoe Secondary School's production of Beauty and the Beast.

Simcoe show does justice to Disney classic

Sarah Abdunnabi

AN Myer Secondary School

With their performance of timeless songs and a touching love story, Governor Simcoe invites you to renew your love for “a tale as old as time.”

Adapted from the 1991 Academy-Award winning animated film, Sir Winston Churchill’s portrayal of Beauty and the Beast captures the moments from the film we all know and love, with the extra flair only attainable with live theatre. It all starts when a superficial prince is put under a spell that will transform him into a beast until he finds true love. Counting on Belle to break the spell, he traps her in his castle, where both learn the true meaning of love.

Jocelyn Black dazzled as the strong-willed and intelligent Belle who inspires The Beast to look deep within himself and make a change. Black’s elegant voice perfectly delivered every note of her many memorable songs. Her voice was paired with a stage presence that completely drew the audience into her character.

Black found her match in Brandon Ames as The Beast, the tortured and misunderstood prince waiting for love. Tackling such a complex and integral character is a great challenge, but Ames surpassed expectation. Ames’ performance developed in tandem with the character, at first invoking fear, but progressively gaining the empathy of the audience movingly.

Gareth McIntosh was a favourite as Gaston, the macho man seeking Belle’s heart. His hilarious performance of the song Gaston invoked roaring laughter, in great part owed to the way he perfectly carried himself egocentrically.

Complementing Gaston’s flamboyant character was Lefou (Lucas Romanelli). His comedic presence was enough to lighten up even the darkest of moments of the story. Another one of Gaston’s evil assistants, Monsieur D’Arque was played by Jordan Barlow, who, despite experiencing technical difficulties with his microphone, unwaveringly maintained his character. Mitchell Epp perfectly sold the quirkiness of Belle’s father and was a joy to watch. Mathew Taylor, as Lumiere, impressively managed to balance dramatic performance, quality singing and a convincing French accent throughout.

Jonathan Fogg and Rachel Sheehan were delightful as Cogsworth and Madame de la Grande Bouche, two of Beast’s servants-turned-inanimate-objects. Fogg’s delivery of Cogsworth’s one-liners and Sheehan’s eccentricity were addicting. Olivia Vasko gave a hilarious portrayal of Babette, bringing on the laughs every time she was on stage.

Elisa Davis and Nigel Barber were a great duo as Mrs. Potts and her son, Chip. Despite the limited mobility allotted by their large costumes, they were able to move naturally, as if they were one with their costumes.

Cooper Keddy, Mackenzie Morningstar and Sebastin Cooper were the perfect opening to the show, giving an opening montage that was able to truly pique the audience’s attention.

The large cast worked in creating a colourful ensemble of characters to give life to the town, castle and woods. The silly girls and the townspeople worked well together in creating the atmosphere of Belle’s village. The Castle Servants performed very impressive dance numbers, and The Wolves were absolutely haunting.

Such an ambitious production would not have been possible without a top-of-the-line technical crew. Particularly memorable were the special effects by Blaine McLeod and Adrian Gonzalez-Madruga. The hair and makeup was also beautiful and period-appropriate.

From its wonderfully performed musical numbers, to its touching love story, Governor Simcoe’s performance of Beauty and the Beast will bring out the kid in everyone.

Beauty and the Beast performance stunning

Michaela Bax-Leaney

Eden High School

A “tale as old as time” came to life with stunning grandeur during Governor Simcoe’s dazzling production of Beauty and the Beast.

This performance was every bit as stunning as the movie itself. Seamless set changes, striking vocals, and high energy dance numbers swirled together to deliver a truly magical experience.

This timeless story tells of a young woman, Belle (Jocelyn Black), who lives in a small French village with her eccentric father, Maurice (Mitchell Epp). She yearns for a life beyond the confines of her town, and turns to books to help escape her mundane surroundings. In the nearby woods, unbeknownst to them, lives a cursed Beast (Brandon Ames) and his servants, who are doomed to live as household objects. When Belle’s father is kidnapped, she takes his place as the Beast’s prisoner. To both Belle and the Beast’s surprise, however, they begin realize: there may be something there that wasn’t there before.

The lively, fast-paced nature of the musical may have presented potential problems in the need for versatile costumes and quick set changes. The cast and crew more than rose to the challenge, however, and kept the production moving fluidly. And, in what may be record-holding time was Ames’ on-stage transformation from Beast to man in under a minute. Ames emerged as Prince Charming, looking utterly composed with his mike still perfectly in place.

Black’s breathtaking vocals and passionate delivery made her portrayal of Belle utterly captivating. Complete with stunning costumes — her blue dress, the gorgeous red cape, and of course, the yellow ball gown — she perfectly captured the essence of Belle.

Gareth McIntosh played Gaston, the local chauvinist and Belle’s relentless suitor. McIntosh’s performance was a crowd favourite, winning him the heart of every audience member. His presence dominated the stage, and his vocal performance was equally stunning, staying perfectly on pitch even when hoisting characters overhead.

All members of the household staff delivered truly exceptional performances, led by the iconic duo Lumiere (Mathew Taylor) and Cogsworth (Jonathan Fogg). Taylor’s outgoing French charm contrasted perfectly with Fogg’s reserve, and the banter between the two had the audience in tears with laughter.

The iconic final dance between Belle and her prince returned all 66 members of the cast to the stage for a heartwarming final scene that brought with it a wave of nostalgia. The beautiful lighting, signature costumes, and live orchestra music all came together to deliver an unforgettable experience. The electric chemistry shared by the entire cast truly radiated as they sang the wonderfully familiar final song.

Student production does not disappoint

Cassie Wilson

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School

Dive into the classic world of Beauty and the Beast as Governor Simcoe invites you to ‘be their guest’ at this spectacular and enchanting performance.

This timeless story set in 18th-century France follows an arrogant young prince and his castle servants who fall under a spell after an enchantress transforms the prince into a beast. To break the curse, the beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return before his 21st birthday when the last petal on an enchanted rose will fall, or else he will remain a monster forever.

After her father is imprisoned by the Beast for trespassing in his castle, Belle takes his place and promises to remain imprisoned in the castle for the rest of her life. As Belle adjusts to her new reality, a love story unfolds as she begins to fall in love with the misunderstood Beast.

The cast of Beauty and the Beast had the audience singing along and laughing out loud during this impressive musical.

Belle (Jocelyn Black) delighted the audience with her passionate voice, exaggerated facial expressions and charisma. Brandon Ames, as the Beast, was able to portray the character development of this complex role, transforming from cold-hearted monster to loving prince. While Ames suffered from some microphone malfunctions, he was able to overcome this with his enchanting voice. The large cast had many other notable performances including Gaston (Gareth McIntosh), who wowed the audience with his strong voice and biceps; Lumiere (Mathew Taylor), who lit up the stage with his witty remarks; and Babette (Olivia Vasko) who captured the audience’s hearts with her French accent and high spirits. The ensembles of the townspeople, the castle servants, the wolves and the silly girls were expertly coordinated and brought a new light to the classic songs.

The two-act musical included many memorable moments: performances of the signature songs Belle, Gaston and Be Our Guest; as well as impressive choreographed scenes such as the ‘wolf chase,’ ‘Belle and the Beast’s dance’ and the ‘Beast’s transformation.

Governor Simcoe also mesmerized the audience with elaborate costumes. From Lumiere’s candlesticks and Cogsworth’s clock to Belle’s yellow dress and Mrs. Pott’s teapot, every single costume was true to the original Disney movie, yet incorporated their own unique sense of style.

A clear highlight of the musical was the intricately designed set that filled the auditorium with scenes from rustic, village-life France. The versatility in the stage design enabled the crew to execute set changes seamlessly. The props, which included a rose designed by Blaine McLeod and an enchanted mirror by Adrian Gonzalez-Madruga, added another element of magic to the set.

Governor Simcoe did not disappoint with their invitation to ‘be their guest’ and certainly deserved the standing ovation they received for their enchanting performance of Beauty and the Beast.

What are the Cappies?

Cappies Niagara is a critics and awards program for high school theatre and journalism that’s all about student reviews of student productions.

Schools in the region participating in Cappies train high school theatre and journalism students as critics, who then attend shows at other schools and write reviews.

Their reviews are submitted, anonymously, for review by a Cappies teacher. The top three reviews are published in the newspaper after each of the plays is performed. At the end of the season, the student critics and performers gather for a formal Cappies gala and awards ceremony.

Cappies programs run throughout the U.S. and Canada.