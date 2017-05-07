PHOTO: Cask Fest pairs beer with history

Dusan Petrovski from Silversmith Brewing Co. pours a wheat beer with orange bitters to Fort George soldiers Peter Martin, Koldin Collie and Ron Kuehnen during Cask Fest on Saturday at Fort George in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The inaugural event at the fort’s agora, featured small batch beers fermented in the traditional style of carbonating naturally to allow malt and hop flavours to develop and which were paired with local history.

Proceeds of the festival will go to Friends of Fort George to support its youth employment initiatives.