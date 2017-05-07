Brittany Noonan on a quest for high notes

Staying busy keeps Brittany Noonan focused.

Safe to say, Noonan is very focused making music and wrapping up her studies in Sault Ste. Marie. The Algoma University music student is one of 55 students who are part of this year’s Ellison Canadian Honour Choir.

The soprano from Beamsville will study pop, contemporary and chant works with Kokopelli Choir director Scott Leithead in Niagara Falls from May 13 to 18.

The group, open for vocalists ranging in age from 14 to 24, performs May 18 at Redeemer Bible Church in Niagara Falls.

Noonan will do double-duty when she’s back in Niagara. She’ll also perform with Northern Arts Academy’s choral octet at Musicfest, a provincial competition that’s also running in the Honeymoon Capital.

Noonan, 21, anticipates the honour choir will be “a very beneficial experience.”

“I’ve never done anything like this,” she said in a recent interview. “It was a really big experience that I was really hoping I could go into.”

She’s keen to work with young singers from across the country. Some cities from where singers hail include Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, Red Deer, Vancouver and Calgary.

Noonan will share her experience with another Sault talent, Adrianne Mallinger. She also wants to see Leithead at work and what material the honour choir will perform. The choir director is interested in southern African music. He’s worked with groups in South Africa and Namibia.

“I have experiences with a bunch of different choirs, but each one’s really a new style, how you learn and what songs you pick,” said Noonan.

She joined her first group at First Baptist Church, where her mother Annette was a member, when she was about 10.

“I guess I never stopped,” said Noonan.

What was “something at first to do” evolved into a form of expression Noonan “really enjoyed.”

“I enjoy singing because I feel it’s another way I can connect with people,” she said. “It’s an art form that needs more expression and passion than natural conversation can give. I also love taking on the roles and stories that singing can give me and turning it into something I can relate to.”

Noonan kept singing with jazz and concert choirs at Beamsville District Secondary School. She appeared in her school’s production of Into the Woods and also played with the school’s jazz and concert bands.

She earned a certificate in music performance from Sheridan College before she started her music studies at Algoma University. She originally considered a career in music theatre before changing tack.

Even with about a decade of singing experience, Noonan was still a little unsure about her academic choice when she started studying at Algoma. She saw older students who “ate, breathed and slept music.” Noonan was interested, but not that committed, until after her first year.

“I finally realized this is something I want to do and it’s going to be OK,” said Noonan. “You don’t need to be scared.”

She’s studied with Agnes McCarthy, an adjunct professor at Algoma for three years, and at McCarthy’s Northern Arts Academy. Noonan sang with Algoma University Choir and Algoma University musical theatre ensemble. She credited her professor for helping her sing in different languages, especially German.

“She helped me figure it out and took me step-by-step, so when I’m on my own I can work my way through the pieces and not get lost,” said Noonan.

McCarthy called the honour choir “an amazing opportunity” for a student she considers a “go-getter.”

“They basically spend six days morning, noon and night together,” she said. “They get that opportunity to really make music at a high level with such a large group of accomplished singers.”

McCarthy praised Noonan for seeking many opportunities to maximize her studies at Algoma University. She’s also studied at Elite Dance Force and taken musical theatre classes at Northern Arts Academy.

Noonan signed on for master classes featuring Sault talent such as Laura Widgett and David Dellaire.

“She just wanted to be sure that she could avail of absolutely everything that Sault Ste. Marie had to offer,” said McCarthy.

When Noonan wraps up her time in Niagara, she’ll return to Algoma where she’s taking additional courses that will keep her in the classroom until late July. Algoma’s music program runs three years. She wants to do her honours year at Wilfrid Laurier University and then earn a master’s degree in music therapy.