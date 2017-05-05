Niagara police seek help in locating missing woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Fort Erie woman who hasn’t been seen since April 27.

Tara Lanea Summers, 31, lives in Fort Erie but travels to the Toronto area for work, specifically at the Woodbine Race Track.

She was last seen by a friend in Toronto on April 27.

Niagara Regional Police say Summers’ family is concerned for her well being.

Summers is described as an Aboriginal female. She is approximately five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and having a medium complexion and short black hair.

She has a tattoo of Elmo on her lower middle back, pierced lip ring and piercings in both ears. She may be wearing black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 905-688-4111, ext. 2300.