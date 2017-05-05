Martindale Bridge shut for emergency repairs

Martindale Bridge is under the weather.

The St. Catharines bridge is undergoing emergency repairs because the guardrail appears to be tipping over due to ground erosion.

Niagara Regional Police tweeted out a photo of the rail Friday morning and were on scene with Niagara Region crews.

The road, in the north end of the city, is closed between Main Street and Golden Boulevard while repairs are underway.

The region remains under an Environment Canada rainfall warning with up to 70 mm expected through Saturday.