Signs, signs, everywhere signs

Population signage, gateway signage, parks signage, facility/way-finding signage, Welland wants signs everywhere.



The signs, said city CAO Gary Long in a report before council, are a reflection of Welland’s brand and reputation, and he asked that staff be allowed to proceed with design, replacement and installation throughout the city as budgets and time permits.



“Refreshing and replacing city signage will require a phased-in approach and a funding source, but we need to get started,” his report said.



Ward 4 Coun. Pat Chiocchio said he was in favour of new signs because they give information to both locals and tourists, and can help people easily locate attractions and buildings.



His concern was the cost and whether there would be outside funding sources for some of the signs. He also wanted to know if work would be done in-house or outsourced.



“We have an in-house graphics coordinator who has been very involved in the city rebranding initiatives,” Long said, adding that would keep costs down.



He said staff put forward a signage plan that was budget-friendly and cost effective. As funding was found, signs would go up in the phased-in program, he added.



While some signs would go up this year, Long said as funding was found more would



Ward 3 Coun. John Chiocchio asked if Welland’s new population signs - on South Pelham, Forks, Webber, Moyer, Netherby and Schisler roads -

had been installed, as indicated in Long’s report.



The councillor said he hadn’t seen the new signs, which show the city’s population at 52,293.



Mayor Frank Campion told Chiocchio he would check with Niagara Region.



Chiocchio asked if gateway and service club signs were the same thing, and was told by Long they were separate, but located in the same gateway areas of the city.



“The chamber of commerce would cover the cost of any repairs and maintenance of those (service club) signs,” Long said.



Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod asked about a timeline for the signage.



Long said the plan was to install some signs this year, three gateway signs in 2018 at a cost of $24,000, and to budget for and phase-in the rest over a five-year period.



The CAO said staff would ensure proposed signs carried the same look and fit in with the city’s rebranding strategy, adding he could come back to council with more visuals and details.



McLeod asked for the CAO’s report to be amended, taking out the timeline and budget portion and that a report come to the next general committee meeting of council.



Ward 1 Coun. Mary Ann Grimaldi asked if reporting back to committee would hold back the process of getting the signs up.



“We take direction from council, we can report back. From my perspective there is a positive vibe in the community with the rebranding and I’d like to continue with that momentum and move forward,” Long said in response.



Pat Chiocchio said council was “making this a big process now.”



Campion agreed, and said council can “process things to death and have nothing done for years.”



“I agree with the CAO, that there is some urgency to get going on this. I don’t want to see the process slowed down. I want us to move forward as quickly and thoughtfully as possible,” the mayor.



He said there are experts on staff at Welland city hall that can work on the signs in an effective and cost efficient manner, and told council he was not in favour of McLeod’s amendment.



McLeoad’s amendment was defeated, and further debate over whether the report could have before a committee meeting, Long’s recommendation was passed.



