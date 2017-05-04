Letters to the editor

Our readers write about Catholic schools' cancellation of a Carousel Players play and the portrayal of tsenators as wise owls.

Catholic board perpetuates shame

Shame on Niagara District Catholic School Board for cancelling the Carousel Players’ performances of Boys, Girls and Other Mythological Creatures.

I find it astounding that there are still “powers that be” that are living in the 1950s. And like columnist Doug Herod, I believe that this decision originated at “the top” and not with the principals of the schools.

There are a few facts that these people must face. There are children in those schools who are going to be gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender. Some of them likely already have feelings along those lines that they don’t understand.

If those responsible for cancelling the play actually believe that it could somehow move straight children towards homosexuality they are terribly ignorant of human sexuality. If they think that children can’t handle this stuff and need to be “protected” from it, I would ask them where they have been for the last decade. Children will view material on the Internet that we knew nothing about until we were much older. We must accept this as a given, and do what we can to educate them on how to handle it all.

What is needed now is for the rest of us who call ourselves “straight” to accept those who aren’t and to show that we accept them. The children in those schools will be well aware that the play has been cancelled and from this they will learn that their elders think that there is something “bad” about being different, and that is the shame that the board has perpetrated.

David Fowler

Wainfleet

Senators aren’t ‘wise’ enough

So the Senate’s “communications shop” has created a picture book depicting senators as wise old owls bringing order to a forest full of bickering beavers and bears. Nice try, but the picture is incomplete.

To better explain the Senate to children, they should consult an ornithologist and add birds that depict people who claim inappropriate expenses and old men who consort with teenage girls.

For these supposedly “wise” members of the chamber of sober second thought, the owl analogy doesn’t quite work.

Peter Krayer

Orléans

This one won’t go away for Sajjan, Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can say all he wants that he stands by Harjit Sajjan. Yet, this is par for the course.

Along with a defence minister who has lied about his role in Afghanistan, we have a government that has gone back on the promise of electoral reform.

If some think all this will disappear over time, think again. I, for one, will clearly remember this and others when it comes to the next federal election.

Ron Grossman

Ottawa