David Picton, a.k.a. The Paper Boy during his heyday in hoops during the 1990s, continues to deliver these many years later.

At 44 and one or two strides out of step on the fast break, the Hamilton native and longtime Welland resident nonetheless remains a force to be reckoned with in basketball, only this time making an impact off the court.

During the season, when he’s not busy working as the Canadian director of biotechnology for UCB, a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquarted in Belgium, Picton spends his off-hours as coach and technical director of the Niagara Girls Basketball Academy.

He founded the Welland-based skills development program in 2013, but that wasn’t the Brock University graduate’s first time on the other side of the whistle and whiteboard.

Picton served as Welland Minor Basketball Association president from 2006 to 2014, all the while doing double duty as a coach.

Picton was a high-scoring standout throughout his playing career at Notre Dame College School, at Brock University, on Canada’s national team, as well as for 2 ½ seasons in the professional ranks in Germany.

He was inducted into the Notre Dame Sports Hall of Fame and had his No. 5 jersey after five years with the Fighting Irish.

Picton won a national championship with Brock as a rookie and graduated four years later as the Badgers’ all-time scoring and assist leader. He was twice named the university’s male athlete of the year and also was a two-time Ontario University Athletics (OUA) most valuable player.

Picton, a member of both the Brock University and Brock men’s basketball halls of fame, had his No. 31 Badgers jersey retired by the school.

He played four years for Team Ontario and as a member of the Canadian national team won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Malyasia, a silver medal at the World University Games in the U.S. and a bronze medal at the World University Games in Japan.

He saw action with the Giessen Flippers, Hannover Flyers and Quakenbruck Dragons in parts of three seasons in Germany.

Picton enjoyed playing overseas while spending the summers with the national team.

“You’re making a good living to get yourself started, but it’s not like the NBA, where you’re making millions and millions of dollars,” he said. “But you’re enjoying yourself at 21 years old.”

Picton, who first hurt his back at national camp before returning to Brock for his fifth, and final, season with the Badgers, reinjured his back heading into the playoffs in his first year in Germany.

After taking a year off, he returned for his final 2 ½ seasons playing professionally.

Picton had a roster spot on Canada’s Olympic team that would compete in the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney all but sewn up but injury prevented him from taking part in the national camp.

“I blew it again, just before the summer and I couldn’t get into national camp.”

Picton underwent back surgery, but never returned to the court, not even in a pickup league.

“I haven’t played since I stopped when I couldn’t get into national camp for the Olympics,” he said. “I couldn’t play any more.”

He got into coaching almost right away.

“You have to fill yourself,” he said. “When you’re an elite athlete and you’re competitive by nature, you’ve got a different mine frame than a lot of people.”

“I loved the pressure of having to make the shot. That drove me.”

Seeing players he has coached go on to play at the university level gives Picton a different kind of satisfaction.

“Now I can see kids that I’ve had a hand in helping along the way,” he said. “It’s ‘Wow, I’ve developed that girl.’”

While the academy has produced teams that have won provincial championships, ongoing development, not victory, is the ultimate goal.

“We teach basketball and build fundamental skills, and the result ends up being winning,” Picton said. “We don’t focus on winning a basketball game, because anyone can do that, we teach all these kids how to play the game.”

“And the ultimate result now is a W, which is really cool to see because there is no stress on getting the W.”

Picton got into coaching because he needed to feed his competitive fix, but he began specializing in coaching girls after he and wife Kathy became the parents of daughters: Madalyn, now 14, and Natalie, now 12.

“I developed all these kids as if they were my kid,” he said. “I don’t make it about my kid – every player is my kid – and I try to develop every one of them like they were my kid.”

