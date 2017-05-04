Clark addresses concussion summit

The first head injury Wendel Clark believes he suffered came while playing bantam hockey in his home province of Saskatchewan.

"I thought I just got a stick in the neck. The next day I was out on the bench. I was awake and alert and talking, but I had no idea where I was,” he told an audience at a concussion summit in Niagara Falls Thursday.

“That was ... just before face masks as such. I remember going to the hospital and going home. I was never really unconscious, but was never really there.”

Clark went on to play with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League before being drafted first overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1985 National Hockey League entry draft.

Clark represented Canada in the 1985 World Juniors, winning gold.

In his rookie season with the Leafs, he scored 34 goals and took on all comers, racking up 227 penalty minutes.

His physical style of play and offensive talent built the foundation of a great career and later led to Clark becoming the captain of the Leafs and a fan favourite.

This style of play, however, also took its toll, and in 2000, at the age of 33, he was forced into retirement due to back injuries.

In 793 career NHL games, Clark recorded 564 points and 1,690 penalty minutes playing for the Leafs, Quebec Nordiques, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks.

On Thursday, Clark delivered a keynote address at the District School Board of Niagara’s two-day International Concussion Summit at the Hilton hotel.

Clark said he suffered a concussion after being traded by the Leafs to the Nordiques in 1994.

He said the incident happened in training camp, leading up to a season that was cut short due to a labour dispute between players and owners.

“The last game in training camp I got hit. I put myself in a bad position. I was taking a shot going down the wall (and defenceman) Ken Klee hit me right when I finished the shot. My helmet came off. I hit my head side of the boards.”

Clark said he spent the night in hospital, and two straight weeks in his Quebec apartment because he couldn’t be exposed to any sunlight or noise due to his concussion symptoms.

He said one of the lingering affects of that concussion he still feels today is “noise-related stuff.”

“Everything else, knock on wood, I think is pretty good.”

Clark said the key when dealing with head injuries is to be “honest with yourself.”

“If you miss a week or you miss a month, you think, ‘I’ll never catch up again’ and you’re 12 or your 10 or your 13, and really it’s nothing in the stream of life, it’s just a month, it’s just a duration,” he said.

“The kids don’t know that, so the parents sometimes side with the kids when they should be siding with themselves and the doctor.”

Clark said it’s also important for athletes, especially in contact sports, to “respect” themselves.

“We make the game faster and faster and faster because it’s more exciting, so to correct it we put better helmets on, better shoulder pads on, better elbow pads on … you don’t get any more protected, you’re just playing the game faster,” he said.

“That’s why I always say learn to respect yourself. Put yourself in the situation. If you don’t think it’s safe to go there, then don’t go there.”

Clark said minor-league coaches should understand that not all players are built the same.

He said it’s common to hear coaches talk about finishing checks, but that style may not suit all players.

“Really, time and space, take his ice away, don’t give him any time sounds safer than hit the guy, hit the guy, hit the guy. The guy that plays physical will finish his check and the guy that plays with his brain will go, ‘OK, I took his time and space away, he’s got nowhere to go’ and you didn’t have to hit the guy.”

Clark said there’s “many ways to get the same job done.”

Taking place Thursday and Friday, the private summit brings together educators, coaches and leaders in the field of concussion research, diagnosis and treatment.

The conference will provide guidance and insight into concussion management, safety measures designed to reduce the risk for student athletes, and strategies to assist students’ return to class following an injury.

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri