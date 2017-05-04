Art with spark wanted for Carlisle Street

Sometimes it’s what’s outside that counts.

The city hopes to reflect the artistic energy inside the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre by commissioning an original, permanent public artwork for outside the building on Carlisle Street.

“Ultimately the goal of this project is to find a way to create a spark, something dynamic, on that particular section of Carlisle Street,” said Rebecca Cann, St. Catharines cultural services supervisor.

“We have this amazing new performing arts centre and Carlisle Street is a little lonely. It doesn’t have the same energy that the front of the building has and yet there are incredible things going on inside the building.”

The city has a $75,000 budget for the design, fabrication and installation of the artwork though a Canada 150 Celebrations of Nations grant and city funds.

It opened the Expressions of Interest process on Tuesday with a deadline of May 31.

Cann said the chosen work could be anything from a mural to a statue to a light installation. The city is open to any possibility.

The artwork should encompass the themes of “harmony, meeting place and storied lands.”

“We really want to honour the history of Canada in a creative way and not in an obvious way,” Cann said. “We’re asking artists to be sophisticated in their thoughts about Canada’s long history and the many people that travelled the lands on which the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre now sits.”

From the submissions, a panel will choose three to six artists or teams to produce a detailed design concept for a stipend of $1,000 to $1,500. Cann said artists with a connection to Niagara Region or with Indigenous roots will be prioritized.

The final artist will be announced by the end of the year with fabrication and installation in 2018.

“We hope there will be a mix of both emerging artists and seasoned artists,” Cann said.

The project is the fourth public artwork commissioned by the City of St. Catharines.

The first in 2011 was an abstract mural created for the opening of the Kiwanis Aquatics Centre at a cost of $20,000. A smaller mural project was commissioned in 2105 for a utility shed at Catherine Street Park in an effort to reduce graffiti at a cost of less than $5,000.

The largest project is the Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial to honour the 137 men who died building the canal from 1918 to 1932. Estimated to cost $1.19 million, the memorial is being funded through grants and donations. The design process started in 2013 and components are currently being fabricated.

