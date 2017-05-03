Sword used in Port Colborne attack: Police

A dispute over a television resulted in a man allegedly using a sword to attack three others in Port Colborne, say Niagara Regional Police.



Police say they were called to the city's East Village for the report of an armed person Tuesday night. Officers blocked off Louis Street, between Fares and Mitchell streets, and had Niagara EMS paramedics and a paramedic supervisor on standby on Fares Street.



Once on scene, police learned a Mitchell Street resident had allegedly attacked three other males at a residence over the ownership of the TVn.



No serious injuries were reported, police say, adding a car was severely damaged by the accused with the sword.



Tyler Wilson, 21, of Port Colborne, was charged assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, mischief over $5,000, assault with intent to resist arrest, and failure to comply with a recognizance.



He was held pending a bail hearing on May 3 in St. Catharines.

