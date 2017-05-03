Short Hills deer hunt cost $39,900

The province spent $39,900 to run the 2016 aboriginal deer hunt in Short Hills Provincial Park — almost dollar to dollar the amount of the year before.

The figure, provided by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, includes salaries, accommodations and meals for Ontario Parks staff who were on site daily during the six-day hunt by the Haudenosaunee aboriginal community.

Ministry spokeswoman Jolanta Kowalski said 46 deer were harvested over three weekends in November and December.

That’s up from 39 deer in 2015 and 21 deer in 2014.

While the number of deer harvested increased, the costs to the ministry have gone down since 2013 when the hunts started at the park, which spans St. Catharines, Thorold and Pelham. That’s when the Haudenosaunee exercised their 1701 treaty rights to hunt on traditional grounds.

In 2014, the ministry spent almost $62,000 for a six-day harvest, which dropped to $39,785 in 2015.

Kowalski said costs in 2014 were related to anticipated protest activity based on social media chatter and other correspondence. Additional staff were hired to assist with the traditional deer harvest that year.

Since then, she said, protester activity has reduced significantly.

“Ontario Parks now has a really good understanding of staffing requirements to ensure a safe harvest for the public and hunters and fewer staff are now required to assist with the traditional deer harvest,” she said. “All that together makes for lower costs going forward.”

But resident Robin Zavitz, who opposes the hunt and is a member of the Short Hills Wildlife Alliance, said support against the hunt has increased.

“We had more protesters this year than we have had in past years,” she said. “The numbers of protesters is growing.”

Zavitz said while the ministry might be paying less, there is now a large Ontario Provincial Police and Niagara Regional Police presence at the hunt responsible for security.

Weekday hunts may not be as well attended by demonstrators because people are at work, but the weekend hunts drew more numbers, she said.

Zavitz said she believes that’s because after five separate hunts at the park, people who value the park are saying ‘enough is enough.’ She said there’s been damage done to the park from ministry ATVs and the hunt continues to be a safety issue.

“I think now that this has become an annual thing, more people are going, ‘Wait a minute, this is not a good use of our park, it’s not a good use of money, the park is being damaged.’”

Every hunt at Short Hills has been accompanied by a related demonstration. Hunts have taken place over four days in January 2013, eight days in November 2013, six days in November and December 2014, six days in November 2015 and the six days in November and December 2016.

The ministry said the 2016 hunt at Short Hills cost the ministry $7,000 in salaries, $25,600 for accommodation and meals and $7,300 in miscellaneous costs, such as ATV maintenance, signs and fixing park vandalism, for a total $39,900.

In comparison, a five-day First Nation deer hunt at Clear Creek Forest Provincial Park in Chatham-Kent in 2016 cost the ministry $1,000. Kowalski said the cost was for signage to inform the public a deer harvest was being conducted.

Kowalski said the costs at Clear Creek were so much lower because there were no public protests and fewer ministry staff were required to ensure harvester and public safety.

Another five-day traditional deer harvest at the Pinery Provincial Park in Grand Bend in December had no associated costs.

