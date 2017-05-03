Niagara aging population booming

While new census data shows Niagara’s aging population continues to outpace the rest of the country, seniors advocate Douglas Rapelje says that could be a very good thing for the region.

There are challenges associated with Niagara’s trend towards becoming a retirement community, but Rapelje says a growing number of seniors also provides opportunities.

Information from the 2016 census focusing on age and demographic data, released Wednesday by Statistics Canada, shows the number of Niagara residents aged 65 and older account for 21.4 per cent of the population.

That’s 95,845 Niagara residents.

In comparison, children under 15 years old make up 14.9 per cent of the population, or 66,760 people.

Across Ontario 16.7 per cent of residents are 65-plus, while 16.4 per cent are under 15; and nationally 16.9 per cent of Canadians are 65 and older while 16.6 per cent are under the age of 15.

“When you look at it, seniors are contributing more to the economy than the millennials, and they do a lot of volunteer work, and contribute to society in many different ways, serving on boards and in their churches,” says Rapelje, a Welland resident who has continued to advocate for seniors across the region after spending his career working with Niagara’s long-term care homes.

“It’s too easy for us to talk about the pressure seniors put on the health-care system and other things, but I think we also have to keep in mind that they make a tremendous contribution to our society.”

Karen Campbell, a professor from Brock University’s Jack and Nora Walker Canadian Centre for Lifespan Development, shares Rapelje’s enthusiasm.

“Not everybody’s retiring. There’s a lot of people working longer if that’s their choice, and it’s nice that we’re moving away from mandatory retirement age,” Campbell says.

Although she’s new to the area, she says Niagara appears to be an ideal place to spend your golden years.

She says exercise is one of the best ways to maintain cognitive health as people get older, “and Niagara is a great place for getting all kinds of exercise.”

“Hopefully people are taking advantage of these things,” she says.

At the same time, Campbell says Niagara needs adequate long-term care home spaces, as well as home care services to meet the needs of seniors as they age.

“You need the infrastructure in order to do that, and if we’re having an influx of people here over 65 there will need to be some preparations for that, as well.”

The increasing percentage of seniors in Niagara isn’t new.

Rapelje says the region has consistently ranked among the top four areas in the country for its percentage of older residents, along with Peterborough, Ont., and both Kelowna and Victoria B.C.

Efforts to address Niagara’s aged population have led to the development of initiatives such as the Niagara Aging Strategy and Action Plan in 2015.

That plan, Rapelje says, “really provides a road map to looking towards the future” for municipalities and service providers guiding them to ensure the needs of seniors are met.

“I think it’s becoming more essential every day that we start doing long-range planning.”

Although Niagara is ready to get old, Rapelje hopes the new census data might also encourage the rest of Canada to prepare, too.

“The very fact that for the first time there are more people over 65 than under 15, it really brings in to question the whole dependency situation that we have in society,” Rapelje says.

“I think we need to seriously look at what impact this has on our health, social service and other services that people depend on.”

He says there also needs to be programs in place to help people in the community caring for aging loved ones.

There are about eight million informal caregivers across Canada, “and I think we really need to recognize and look at the contribution they make and where would we be without them.”

“Our system has to start providing more support to those people, whether it’s respite care, whether it’s daycare. They are really the unsung heroes in my opinion in our health-care system, and it seems that more and more they’re faced with waiting times to get health are services they need, and so many of those eight million are older themselves and trying to look after another older person,” Rapelje says. “Before you know it, they get burned out and we end up with even a bigger problem.”

