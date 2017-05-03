A proposed condo development at the site of a historic restaurant in Crystal Beach was met with some mixed reaction at Monday’s council-in-committee meeting.

A handful of people spoke at a public meeting, focusing on a bylaw amendment up for consideration by council to allow a five-storey building, for both residential and commercial uses.

There are plans to demolish the popular waterfront landmark and rebuild a restaurant and seven apartments.

Concerns surrounding privacy and parking from nearby property owners were heard at the meeting.

Many of the same issues were brought up at an information meeting last month.

A number of neighbours have expressed concern over the prohibition of parking along the east side of Ridgeway Road between Crystal Beach Drive and Terrace Lane.

Some have asked that they be provided with dedicated parking within the municipal lot at Crystal Beach Waterfront Park, says the report discussed Monday.

The bylaw amendment, if approved in full, would allow a five-storey building in the area, instead of the three-storey limit that currently exists.

Patricia Mason-Levasseur is the owner of two adjacent properties, one of them in the process of being sold less than a year after her husband drowned in Lake Erie.

She raised concerns at the meeting about her view of the waterfront being impacted by a five-storey structure.

“When I moved to Crystal Beach, I didn’t expect to be in a house that’s right next to a concrete-block building,” she said.

Mason-Levasseur and other members of the public who stepped up to the podium at town hall said they are worried about how they will be affected by the demolition process, with dust and debris.

The number of windows on the proposed building and privacy issues were also mentioned by speakers who opposed the project.

Only the proponents spoke in favour of the development.

Michael Allen, the architect of the development, says other than height, his team’s project would actually be a de-intensification of the site’s current layout.

The Palmwood will be demolished and a complete rebuild will follow, if the condo project is approved.

A cement barrier wall will be maintained with the new restaurant and condominiums built around it.

Allen said what is being proposed fits into the urban boundary, Niagara Region’s official plan policies, and the province’s growth plans.

The architect said privacy issues will be taken into consideration as the approval and planning process continues.

“We will get into greater detail as we move forward with the site plan agreement,” he said.

The report brought to council on Monday was approved only for informational purposes.