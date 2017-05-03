Are parking spaces roomy enough?

Tight parking spots are putting the squeeze on new larger cars, prompting the City of Hamilton to look at making its parking spaces bigger.

But Niagara’s three largest cities say they aren’t rallying to re-paint any lines just yet.

“We are one of the smallest sizes,” said St. Catharines director of planning and building services Jim Riddell, “But there’s no indication, that I have heard, of any significant problems, nor are we contemplating changing that.”

At issue are parking spot size requirements that municipalities lay out in their zoning bylaws.

In Hamilton, a consultant’s report in 2005 found a parking space width of 2.7 metres by a length of 5.8 metres was considered the perfect size to accommodate most vehicles, according to a Hamilton planning and economic development department memo from this past Monday.

The city approved smaller spaces — 2.6 metres by 5.5 metres — under the assumption that car sizes were trending smaller for fuel efficiency.

But the planning memo says that 12 years later, Hamilton has noticed a trend toward larger vehicle sizes such as SUVs and trucks. It said that’s led to issues with drivers unable to open their doors in parking lots with support columns or walls that cause an obstruction, as well as drivers unable to park vehicles in private residential garages.

There have also been increased cases of vehicles getting scratched and dented as larger vehicles try to manoeuvre into smaller parking spaces.

The planning memo recommends the city increase its parking space sizes to 3 metres by 5.8 metres for future developments.

In Niagara, St. Catharines has some of the smallest spaces around, with standard regulations being 2.6 metres by 5.2 metres.

Niagara Falls is bigger at a typical 2.75 metres by six metres. Niagara Falls planner Nick De Benedetti, like Riddell in St. Catharines, said he hasn’t heard of problems leading to a larger space debate. “As far as I’m aware we’ve had no discussions about revising that.”

Welland, meanwhile, is actually proposing to make the length of its spaces slightly smaller. The standard is currently 2.7 metres by 5.8 metres but the proposal under a new comprehensive zoning bylaw is 2.75 by 5.5 metres.

City planner Grant Munday said the city is trying to promote transit as well as have more flexible parking standards in the new bylaw.

He said regulating for larger spaces would have impacts on other aspects of development.

“You have to look at the whole picture,” he said. “It’s not just a simple thing, ‘let’s make the parking spaces bigger.’ You’ve got to look at what’s the implication of that in terms of smaller infill sites where you might not be able to meet those standards.

“And whether they’re really needed is a whole other argument, with the way cars are with the 3D cameras and that sort of thing.”

Munday said the city won’t stop a developer from creating bigger spaces if they want too. A big box store may want the larger spaces.

The Hamilton planning memo compared the sizes of the 12 most popular selling vehicles of 2016.

It found the largest on the list was the 2017 Ford F-150 in both width and length at 2.46 metres by 6.19 metres. The smallest in width was the Toyota Corolla at 1.78 metres, but that was without side mirrors.

It said parking spaces should have 0.75 metres of clearance space to open a side door if a person wants to get in and out without difficulty.

kwalter@postmedia.com

Follow @karena_standard