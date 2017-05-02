It was a mixed four days of action for the three local junior B lacrosse clubs.

The Niagara Thunderhawks (1-1) picked up their first win of the 2017 season on Sunday afternoon defeating the London Blue Devils 15-3, but the T-Hawks also dropped a 15-9 decision to the Six Nations Rebels last Thursday night at home.

In Sunday’s victory Hunter Lemieux put up eight points on six goals and two assists as Niagara outshot London 69-27 overall.

Nathan Maloney had five helpers, while Wyn Blueye added two goals and two assists.

Derek Merza, Lemieux and Maloney all had three point games versus Six Nations.

The Welland Generals (0-3) remained winless on the season despite outshooting the St. Catharines Spartans 66-37 in a 13-11 loss Sunday night in the Rose City.

Team captain Brandon Porga had two goals and eight assists for the Generals. Zach Main chipped in with one goal and six helpers, while Sam LeClair had three goals and three assists in the loss.

Troy Holowchuk made 55 saves for St. Catharines while Cree Blakely led the way offensively with three goals and six assists. Kealan Pilon had four goals and two assists, while Connor Aquanno had a hat trick and two helpers to round out the scoring for the Spartans.

Five of St. Catharines’ 13 goals were scored shorthanded.

With the win, the Spartans rebounded from a 15-10 loss at home Friday night to the Hamilton Bengals.

Aquanno led St. Catharines with five goals, including four in 1:20 midway through the third period, He also collected two assists in the loss.

Blakeley scored two goals and collected five assists for the Spartans.

Mike Davies, a Thorold native and current member of the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit, made his debut in the St. Catharines lineup but left after the first period with an apparent knee injury.

Also on Friday night, Six Nations hammered the visiting Generals 19-5.

Porga had two goals and one helper for Welland. Brodie Thoms one goal and two assists.

THE WEEK AHEAD IN JUNIOR B LACROSSE

Following are home games for the upcoming week involving Niagara’s three junior B lacrosse teams:

Last night: Niagara Thunderhawks at St. Catharines Spartans

Saturday: Wallaceburg Red Devils at Niagara Thunderhawks, 7 p.m., Meridian Credit Union Arena, Virgil; Windsor Clippers at St. Catharines Spartans, 7 p.m., Merritton Arena

Sunday: Hamilton Bengals at Welland Generals, 7 p.m., Welland Main Arena