Pelham roads flooded over Monday

Pelham shut down a seasonal road during Monday’s thunderstorms because it couldn’t guarantee the safety of anyone who drove on it, said Mayor Dave Augustyn.



Orchard Road, a stone road with a steep section, was closed between Sulphur Spring Drive and Luffman Drive, with gates locked on either end.



“It’s impassable … it was quite soft earlier in the day so staff, for safety reasons, decided to close it,” said Augustyn, adding it is closed in the winter.



The mayor said other roads in Pelham, such as Effingham Street, Roland Road (in the low area beside the Shorthills), Sawmill Road, and Hurricane Road, were also flooded over in spots and damaged. Station Road south of Regional Road 20 also saw flooding.



A portion of Sulphur Spring Drive was washed away during the storm as Twelve Mile Creek turned from a peaceful creek into a raging river, tearing through the valley. The same section of road suffered a washout in 2014 after a storm. Monday afternoon, the creek was a metre or less away from the back of a home at the corner of Sulphur Spring Drive and Orchard Road.



Augustyn said the town had funding to fix the washed out section, and another section of the same road that has been closed for the past couple of years.



“The Ridgeville and Effingham areas are affected. Whenever we get substantial rainstorms, which are more and more prevalent, we do experience challenges in certain parts of the municipality … some areas are more susceptible.”



Augustyn said town staff were out during the storm, clearing drains to get water flowing and keep them free of debris. Staff were also checking areas known to have flooded in the past during intense rainstorms. Effingham Street saw workers clearing the road of rocks in the valley area.



“Staff are responding to concerns,” the mayor said Monday. “Storms ponds are also quite full with the excess rain and we’re asking people to stay away from them.”



While Pelham was busy with flooding in the town, the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority was monitoring water levels on creeks, streams and rivers in its watershed in Niagara, Hamilton and Haldimand.



Late Monday, it issued a flood watch as between 15 to 28mm of rain fell in a two-hour period in the area.



“This most recent rain, falling on a landscape that is already saturated, has resulted in higher than normal water levels and flowed within our watercourses. At present, water levels within our major watercourses are elevated but remain below critical thresholds,” the agency said in its flood watch notice.



It advised residents living along the upper portions of the Welland River, 20 Mile Creek, and 4 Mile Creek, especially in the Wellandport, Smithville, and Virgil areas, to monitor river conditions. Water levels along the Welland River were noticeably up in the Welland and Pelham areas.



“Localized flooding in low-lying areas and over roadways are expected. As such, all residents living along any of our streams and waterways are advised to keep a close watch on the water levels. Water levels are anticipated to remain elevated throughout the week. The NPCA will continue to monitor stream and weather conditions closely and will issue further messages as required,” it said.



