Officials working 'aggressively' on hospital file

With a south Niagara hospital now in the provincial budget, Niagara Health acknowledges there’s a “sense of urgency” to complete the project.



“Our teams are working aggressively to deliver on the planning for this project,” said Angela Zangari, executive vice-president of finance and operations for Niagara Health.



“Building a hospital is a complicated process that requires a specific level of detailed planning. Every inch of the building needs to be accounted for, right down to where every electrical outlet will go, before construction can start.”



She said Niagara Health will continue getting input from patients and families, physicians, staff and volunteers, as it works through the various stages of planning.



“Given the level of planning still required, the (request for proposal) process that follows and construction timelines, we are on track to complete the hospital in 2023.”



Niagara was listed on page 81 of the provincial budget announced Thursday as an Ontario community that would benefit from $9 billion earmarked for the construction of new hospitals during the next decade.



The news was welcomed by those who have been calling for a new hospital for Niagara Falls, including Niagara Health, Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati and Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates.



Zangari said Niagara Health continues to work through five stages in the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care’s capital planning process.



In January 2014, the province announced a $26.2-million planning grant for a new south Niagara hospital proposed for the corner of Montrose Road and Biggar Road to replace aging facilities in Niagara Falls, Fort Erie, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Welland and Port Colborne.



So far, said Zangari, Niagara Health has made three submissions to the ministry for consideration.



Stage 1A outlines the “high-level” programs and services that would be offered, while Stage 1B outlines the space requirements for the building.



Stage 2, which was submitted last November, takes a more detailed look at programs, services and space requirements, she said.



In January, the Local Health Integration Network endorsed the Stage 1A submission.



“We continue to work with the ministry and are prepared to move ahead with our Stage 3 submission, which produces the preliminary design for the hospital,” said Zangari.



“We anticipate detailed planning approvals from the ministry are forthcoming.”



The hospital on the outskirts of Niagara Falls is proposed to be a centre of excellence for stroke, opthalmology, complex care, geriatric/psychogeriatric, and wellness in aging.



It’s expected to provide emergency and urgent care, as well as surgical services, inpatient services, hemodioalysis, ambulatory clinics, mental health and addiction services, and diagnostic imaging.



Ministry spokesman David Jensen did not answer specific questions about how much the hospital will cost, or if it’s possible for the construction completion timeline to be moved up to 2021, from 2023.



Gates has been lobbying the province to move the timeline forward to 2021.



Jensen sent an email statement to the Niagara Falls Review indicating the provincial government has committed an additional $9 billion to support hospital infrastructure as part of a plan to invest $20 billion in capital grants to hospitals during the next 10 years.



“A new hospital in south Niagara has been identified as a priority that will address growing demand for health-care services and support new and innovative models of care,” he said.



“We look forward to working with the local hospital, community, municipality and the LHIN to advance planning and work towards a new hospital. The budget makes it clear that the local community has a partner in the Ontario government.”



Diodati said he received a call from Premier Kathleen Wynne Thursday evening about the south Niagara hospital.



Diodati was invited by Wynne to visit the provincial legislature for Finance Minister Charles Sousa’s 2017 budget announcement.



“She was very positive, optimistic and offered congratulations,” he said.



“She was very pleased about being able to move forward on this and begin an approved and funded project, which is huge. She knows we’ve been working on this for years.”



Diodati said it took a “real team effort” to get to this stage, including MPPs, Niagara Health, healthcare professionals and city council.



He pointed to the Grassl family, Toronto businesspeople who own property in Niagara Falls, who in 2013 donated 12 hectares of land at the Montrose and Biggar intersection for a hospital to serve south Niagara.



He also credited Fort Erie town council, which pledged $3 million to the project, and Niagara Falls city council, committed $22 million.



“We anticipated a positive announcement, we just didn’t know when,” said Diodati.



“I believe there’s going to be a further, formal announcement down here on site.”



He said the province didn’t give him an indication of when that on-site visit might take place.



Diodati said it’s his understanding the south Niagara hospital project could cost about $1 billion.



“It’s going to be big,” he said, adding the province understands the savings that come with consolidating services from various sites into one site.



“Significant savings of more than $20 million per year.”



He said the project will lead to “better health care at a better price, so that we don’t have to leave Niagara to get (certain serious medical) attention.”



“Right now, let’s face it, if it’s anything serious, you go to Hamilton, Toronto, London. People don’t stay around here and that’s the reality, like it or not. Now, with a new north and south hospital, I think we’re in a good place.”



Diodati is cognizant that some, particularly in communities such as Welland, Port Colborne, Wainfleet and Pelham, have been critical of the location of the south Niagara hospital, and have questioned whether Niagara Falls is really in south Niagara.



He said the hospital location was picked by mapping and medical experts, not by politicians.



“It was picked based on population density, population growth, accessibility. There was a whole series of metrics.”



Diodati said Niagara Falls shares a southerly border with Welland and noted that Niagara Health is also planning to build a new facility to replace the existing Welland hospital.



That would include urgent care, dialysis clinics, outpatient clinics for medical and surgical patients, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound and radiology, as well as a lab and other services.



“Obviously Welland is the third biggest municipality in the region (behind St. Catharines and Niagara Falls) and they’re very important, and they’ve always been a priority for (Niagara Health),” said Diodati.



“The idea is to get better health care, and I think they’ve got great opportunities for upgrading their health care as well.”



Gates said he has long highlighted the importance of getting a new hospital built in Niagara Falls.



He said he’s concerned with the services that have been taken out of the Niagara Falls site and moved to St. Catharines.



Gates said he continues to have dialogue with Diodati, Niagara Health officials and Hoskins about the project.



He said immediately after the budget announcement, he went to Hoskins and said “we need this thing done as quickly as possible.”



He said he would also like firm timelines for the project and to know how long before it moves from planning to shovels in the ground.



Gates said Hoskins told him he’s going to try to move the timeline up for Niagara Falls.



“I’ve been very open and frank with him that I want to make sure that it’s being done by local workers. This will put some skilled trades (people) back to work and be able to support a lot of local business.”



He said he also wants to have a conversation with Hoskins about how the project will be funded.



Gates said he prefers a publicly funded project, as opposed to a public-private partnership.



“I also raised the issue with him that we need 24/7 urgent care in Fort Erie, and my staff was at a meeting last week with Niagara-on-the-Lake to make sure that their health-care needs are met as well.”

